“Right to Excellence” Education Summit 2024 at GL Bajaj Campus

On August 3rd, 2024, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions hosted the prestigious “Right to Excellence” Education Summit 2024 in GL Bajaj Greater Noida campus. This enlightening summit, organized in collaboration with the Times of India, focused on bridging the education-employment gap, highlighting the significance of young people entering the workforce qualified with relevant skills.

The summit attracted distinguished guests, including Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and esteemed industrialist Shrikant Bolla, both of whom shared their priceless experiences and learnings with the eager audience. Vikrant Massey, renowned for his stellar performances in films like ’12th Fail, “Chhapaak” and “Haseen Dillruba,” spoke passionately about the current state of education and its various aspects. He highlighted the importance of aligning educational pursuits with the evolving demands of the industry.

Shrikant Bolla, the first visually impaired student at MIT and the inspiration behind the Netflix biopic “Shrikant,” delivered a powerful message on overcoming obstacles. He emphasized that hurdles are merely stepping stones to success, inspiring students to persevere in their academic and professional journeys.

Awanish Awasthi, Ex-IAS and Advisor to the UP Chief Minister illuminated the crucial role played by government policies in education. He addressed the challenges hindering the implementation of inclusive and equitable education and explored why the quality of education in India is often scrutinized in the market. Mr. Awasthi noted a significant increase in student enrollment in Uttar Pradesh, with figures jumping from 44% in 2018 to 59% in 2022, highlighting the state’s commitment to educational growth.

Mr. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, shared practical measures for students to guide their academic and professional paths smoothly. He stressed the importance of seeking internships at renowned companies, participating in college activities, engaging with mentors, and staying updated with current skills. Mr. Agarwal’s words provided students with a comprehensive roadmap to enhance their employability and career prospects.

Mr. Rishikesh Patankar, Vice President of Government Programs) at NSDC, addressed the critical issue of the skill gap, defining it as the disparity between industry demands and the supply provided by educational and skilling institutes. He emphasized focusing on “future skills” necessary for the evolving job market.

Former VC of IGNOU, Mr. Nageshwar Rao, elaborated on the three main components of higher education: knowledge, skills, and values. He discussed the implications of the skill gap for the future workforce, urging educational institutions to integrate these essential elements into their curricula.

Ms. Divya Gandotra Tandon, Director of Scoop Beats Pvt Ltd & COO of ASTNT Technologies Pvt Ltd, addressed the limitations of the current education system. She challenged the notion that college education is inadequate, pointing out that students have access to a wealth of information online, often available for free.

Other esteemed panelists Ms. Urvashi Prasad, Director, Niti Aayog, Divya Gandotra Tandon, Dr. M Sasikumar, Dr. Pratap Singh Desai, Mr. Sanjeev Banzal, and Ms. Shruti Kapoor were present.

The “Right to Excellence” Education Summit 2024 was a remarkable convergence of esteemed panelists at GL Bajaj, an institution renowned for its educational excellence. This event showcased an in-depth exploration of education, covering a wide range of topics including the digital transformation of education, the incorporation of AI into classroom learning, and strategies to close the skills gap.

