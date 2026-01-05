Riks Global Foods launches Gheeyonnaise, A Trailblazing Ghee-Based Spread

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5: Riks Global Foods, a company rooted in India's rich food heritage, proudly introduces Gheeyonnaise, opening up a new ghee-based spread category that blends traditional nutrition with modern taste preferences. Gheeyonnaise marks a breakthrough in this category, redefining healthy indulgence for today's conscious consumers.

Over the next five years, Riks Global Foods aims to build Gheeyonnaise into a pan-India brand, beginning with a strong focus in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, followed by expansion into other key markets. The brand's growth strategy encompasses retail and modern trade, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes), and e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. In the later phase, the company also plans to explore international markets, particularly regions with a strong Indian diaspora and rising demand for healthier food alternatives.

The company has already made significant investments in product research and development, manufacturing setup, sourcing of premium A2 Gir cow ghee, and branding. To meet the growing all-India demand, the company plans to scale up its manufacturing capacity while maintaining strict standards of quality, food safety, and efficiency. This will ensure consistent supply across both retail and institutional channels.

Instead of competing directly with existing mayonnaise players, Gheeyonnaise is creating a new category, the ghee-based spread segment. As the first mover globally, the brand's focus is on leadership through innovation rather than volume competition.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Kehul Shah, Managing Director, Riks Global Group, said, "Gheeyonnaise represents our belief that health and taste should go hand in hand. For generations, ghee has been a symbol of purity and nourishment in Indian homes. With Gheeyonnaise, we're taking that legacy forward in a format that resonates with today's fast-paced lifestyledelicious, convenient, and wholesome. We aim to make ghee-based nutrition a part of every household, not just in India but across the world."

Gheeyonnaise stands apart with its no palm oil or vegetable oils, roots in traditional Indian nutrition, modern and versatile usage, and backing of three generations of ghee expertise. This makes it a unique alternative to conventional mayonnaise, appealing to health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

As awareness of better food choices continues to rise, Riks Global Foods plans to introduce more innovative ghee-based products in a phased manner, extending its ghee expertise into modern food formats.

Riks Global Foods is a forward-thinking Indian company committed to reviving traditional nutrition in modern ways. With deep expertise in ghee production spanning three generations, the company aims to bring the goodness of ghee into contemporary diets through innovation, authenticity, and taste.

For more information, please visit www.gheeyonnaise.com

