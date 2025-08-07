RIL's contribution to national exchequer crosses Rs 2 trillion in FY25; Rs 10 trillion for last six years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 7 : India's largest private sector enterprise, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has emerged as one of the top contributors to the national exchequer, with its cumulative contribution crossing Rs 10 trillion over the last six years.

In the financial year 2024-25 alone, the company paid Rs 2,10,269 crore to the national exchequer, a significant rise from Rs 1,86,440 crore in the previous fiscal.

According to the company's Integrated Annual Report for FY25, RIL's total value added stood at Rs 4,30,453 crore during the year, underscoring its pivotal role in India's economic ecosystem. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,71,174 crore, marking a 7.1 per cent year-on-year growth, while EBITDA rose by 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,83,422 crore.

In his address to shareholders, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, "Reliance is not just a company. It is a national institution that powers opportunity, progress, and prosperity for 1.45 billion Indians."

Over the years, Reliance has emerged as a multi-engine growth powerhouse. In FY25, its Retail business clocked gross revenues of Rs 3,30,000 crore in turnover with 19,340 stores, while in digital services business Jio emerged as the world's largest data network with 488 million users, including 191 million on 5G. The Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment demonstrated resilience through disciplined cost management and strong domestic placement.

RIL's robust performance was supported by its balanced and diversified business portfolio, which mitigated external volatility and global economic challenges. The group's focus areas included retail expansion, strengthening digital infrastructure, boosting upstream oil and gas output, and operationalising renewable energy projects.

Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Reliance's transformation into a "new-age deep-tech enterprise" is being driven by more than 1,000 in-house scientists working on cutting-edge innovations across AI, clean energy, advanced materials, and digital platforms.

As Reliance approaches its Golden Jubilee, the company said it will continue to drive inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and enhance India's position in the global economy.

"With unwavering faith in India and a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusion, Reliance is poised to rise to even greater heights," Ambani said.

RIL's six-year contribution of over Rs 10 trillion to the national exchequer underscores its role as a key pillar of the Indian economy, both as a revenue generator and as a catalyst for future-ready development.

