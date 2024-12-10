Ring in 2025 with a Dazzling and Colourful Fireworks Display at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, December 10: As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2024, Hong Kong is set to light up the sky with a breathtaking New Year countdown fireworks display on December 31, 2024. This annual tradition has become a hallmark of the city's festive spirit, drawing locals and visitors alike to the iconic Victoria Harbour for an unforgettable night of celebration and joy to welcome another journey around the sun.

Adding an unparalleled level of energy to the festivities, Crash Adams, a hit Canadian pop music duo from Toronto, will join the stage of Hong Kong countdown celebrations for the first time together with performances of local artists.

Guided by the theme 'The Symphony of Happiness,' the fireworks display reflects the vibrancy and resilience of life in Hong Kong, delivering a powerful message to take into the new year. Attendees can expect a rich tapestry of colours and dynamic shapes inspired by the essence of life.

Beginning at the stroke of midnight and unfolding over 12 spectacular minutes, the fireworks display encompasses five distinct movements, each representing a vital element of existence: Fire, Earth, Wood, Water and Metal. The grand finale, Light of Future (metal) will see bright multi-hued fireworks and iridescent clouds light up Victoria Harbour, embodying a courageous spirit for a shining future in the year ahead.

In addition to the dazzling fireworks, the stunning show will feature pyrotechnics effects launched from prominent rooftops along the skyline. This multi-layered approach ensures that the entire harbour is alive with colour and sound, creating an immersive atmosphere that will resonate throughout the city.

As part of the festivities, pre-show pyro-shooting stars will take place on Hong Kong Island at 15-minute intervals from 11:00 pm, allowing spectators to make their wishes for the coming year as they watch the sky ignite in anticipation. Additionally, a giant countdown clock will grace the facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, building excitement as it marks the final moments of 2024.

Join us in celebrating the dawn of 2025, where the sky will come alive with colour and sound. Gather your friends and family, and celebrate in your way for a night filled with excitement, wonder, and unforgettable memories, and embrace the joy and hope that the New Year brings.

Stay tuned for more information about the event and tips for the best viewing spots on the Hong Kong Tourism Board website.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

