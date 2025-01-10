RINL Metals Plans to Expand to SAARC Countries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 10: RINL Metals, established in 2012, is a renowned name in the steel industry. Under the leadership of its directors, who has over 40 years of rich business experience, the company offers a diverse range of steel products, including TMT bars, structural steel, pipes, and sheets, catering to various industrial and construction needs. The Board of Directors have a proven track record of successfully managing ventures with turnovers exceeding Rs300 crore, further solidifying the company's credibility.

RINL is now planning to expand its operations into the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries, specifically targeting Nepal and Sri Lanka. This move aims to capitalize on the growing infrastructure demands in these regions. The company's current franchise network spans across key states in India, including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. Additionally, RINL is poised to start operations in Durgapur (West Bengal), Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Jalna (Maharashtra), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Bellary (Karnataka), Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

To support its expansion into the SAARC region, RINL is focused on maintaining superior quality across its product line and ensuring its franchisees meet the highest manufacturing standards. The company is also establishing robust distribution networks and building strong partnerships with local businesses to address region-specific requirements.

With its proven track record, innovative strategies, and commitment to excellence, RINL is well-positioned to become a leading steel supplier in the SAARC region, further reinforcing its legacy of growth and industry leadership.

