Riple: How an Indian News Platform is Gaining Popularity in the West

New Delhi [India], September 9: In the age of information overload, staying informed can feel like a never-ending battle. Time is indeed crucial in consuming news, and existing news aggregator apps often fall short in summarizing news and providing personalized news feeds. Scrolling through endless headlines and irrelevant stories eats into precious minutes, leaving us feeling frustrated and uninformed.

Enter Riple, a mobile app developed by two childhood friends and ingenious minds from India, that's shaking up the way we consume news. Anupam Ghosal, a Cambridge business grad, and Suman Saha, tech whiz behind ParchAI (India's leading indoor navigation company), saw a problem. Anupam witnessed many of his peers struggling with lengthy news reports and misinformation on social media, a common struggle in our fast-paced world with dwindling attention spans.

Their solution: Riple. This innovative app delivers news in bite-sized chunks, guaranteed under 100 words.

AI for Accuracy, Humans for Trust

Suman built the AI engine that powers Riple. It scours the web for the most relevant stories from credible sources and condenses them into easily digestible summaries. But Riple goes beyond convenience. Unlike social media platforms rife with misinformation, Riple prioritizes facts.

The app leverages a powerful combination of cutting-edge AI and a dedicated team of human moderators to ensure users receive reliable information. This ensures you get the news you need, fast and accurate, perfect for our information-hungry but time-starred lives.

Breaking the News Barrier

Traditional news outlets can feel heavy and overwhelming. Riple cuts through the clutter, making news accessible and engaging. Launched just last October, Riple has already garnered a loyal following, with over 300,000 users in the US and UK, and a staggering 100,000 daily active users - organic traction like this in just a few months, that's powerful!

Their success doesn't stop there. Riple was selected for the prestigious DisruptX Accelerator program and secured funding from top investors who believe in their mission. Early recognition came from Prashant Waghmare of Yuvidigital, a pre-seed investor known for his keen eye for disruptive startups. This was followed by backing from prominent VCs, a testament to Riple's potential. But the most significant win? Engaging young people who traditionally avoid news due to its complexity. As one user said, "This is the best news app ever! It got me reading news for the first time."

The Future of News is Bite-Sized

Riple's future is bright. They're developing advanced features for their upcoming Riple+ update, focusing on personalized recommendations to deliver the right news to the right person. Having conquered early adopters, they're set on their next challenge: getting Riple into everyone's hands.

A Look Ahead: Scaling Riple for Global Impact

Serving as both an early investor and a board advisor in Riple provides us with the opportunity to capitalize on the global market and leverage existing user bases. By bridging the gap between Riple's innovative technology and established distribution channels, we can ensure the app reaches a wider demographic, fostering a more informed citizenry across the globe.

