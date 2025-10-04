Rise Against Hunger India Conferred with Mahatma Award 2025

New Delhi [India], October 4:Rise Against Hunger India has once again been recognized with the Mahatma Award for Social Good Impact – Zero Hunger. This marks the organization's third consecutive recognition, having received the award in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The honor reaffirms the organization's leadership in combating hunger and advancing sustainable food security in India.

The award was received by Mr. Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, Rise Against Hunger India, and Mr. Hatim Dawasaz, Trustee, at a ceremony in New Delhi on October 1, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We see this award not just as recognition, but as encouragement to keep going,” said Mr. Mohapatra. “Our mission has always been clear—bring food to those in need, support communities, stand by people in emergencies, and unite others in the movement to end hunger. Ending hunger is more than just feeding people; it's about addressing the root causes of hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition. Through our community empowerment programs, we work with communities to ensure sustainable food and nutrition security,” he added.

The Mahatma Award is regarded as one of the highest honors in social impact, inspired by the life and values of Mahatma Gandhi. It annually recognizes changemakers who exemplify courage, innovation, and lasting social good across sustainability, philanthropy, education, healthcare, climate action, and hunger alleviation.

Over the past decade, Rise Against Hunger India has served over 40 million meals and reached 3.8 million people across the country through various food security and livelihood improvement interventions. Through partnerships with grassroots NGOs, rural communities, and humanitarian initiatives, the organization has consistently supported vulnerable populations and those affected by disasters.

“Rise Against Hunger India's recognition in the Zero Hunger category underscores its unwavering commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger, and reinforces its belief that ending hunger is not just a necessity, but a movement for collective human dignity,” shared Mr. Dawasaz.



Rise Against Hunger India distributes fortified, pre-packaged dry meals, primarily uncooked khichdi mixes enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, to vulnerable populations such as women, children the elderly, and those affected by crises. Volunteers from diverse backgrounds assemble these meals, which are then distributed through community partners to reach those in need efficiently and sustainably.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor