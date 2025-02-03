Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh 2025 Calendar

VMPL

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 3: The Department of Tourism, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, partners with Miss India Organization, Times Group, to proudly launch the breathtaking calendar "Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh." This calendar pays tribute to the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, India's first dawn-lit state, at a spectacular launch event held at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, Itanagar.

The Times Group has engaged with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to partner with and highlight the various pillars that make Arunachal Pradesh an arresting destination across all industry verticals. The first such engagement is with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, to conceptualise and produce a magnificent calendar that encapsulates time with the state's natural beauty.

The calendar "Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh" is a heartfelt tribute to the alluring beauty of Arunachal Pradesh with the graceful exuberance of Femina Miss India winners through a visual story captured in this calendar, featuring 13 exquisite images. Each month showcases Arunachal's scenic topography and landscape - its majestic mountains, lush valleys, and serene rivers - intensified by the elegance of Miss India queens. "Rise" symbolises Arunachal's periodic embrace of the sun, while "Shine" underscores the glowing achievements of Femina Miss India winners. Together, "Rise and Shine" is a tribute to Arunachal's rich treasury of beauty, culture, and India's luminous and promising future.

The event commenced with ceremonial lamp lighting, signifying an auspicious start to the occasion, followed by a welcome speech by the Secretary, Department of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Ranphoa Ngowa. The event was graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, First Lady of the State Smt Anagha Parnaik, the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Shri Kardo Nyigyor, the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona; Guest of Honour Neha Dhupia. Additionally, an array of esteemed dignitaries attended the event, namely the Hon'ble MLA Shri Topin Ete, the Hon'ble MLA Shri Tseten Chombay Kee, the Hon'ble MLA Smt Nyabi Jini Dirchi, the Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt Dasanglu Pul, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Shri Nyato Dukam, the Minister of Housing, Shri Balo Raja, and the Secretary, Department of Tourism, Shri Ranphoa Ngowa.

In his keynote address, Pasang Dorjee Sona - Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, highlighted the importance of such collaborations in promoting tourism, saying, "Through this collaboration with Times Group and Miss India Organization, we proudly showcase the wonders of our state to the world. This calendar celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's natural splendour and these remarkable women. It is an invitation to experience the warmth of our people, the richness of our traditions, and the magic of our landscapes. We welcome travellers to explore Arunachal Pradesh - where every journey is a memory waiting to be made."

Adding to the occasion, a specially curated audio-visual presentation of the state's tourism attractions was premiered, offering an immersive glimpse into the cultural and natural wealth of Arunachal Pradesh. The captivating visuals drew applause from the audience, setting the perfect tone for the evening, followed by a mesmerising cultural dance performance representing Arunachal Pradesh's rich traditions, featuring Femina Miss India winners: Nandini Gupta - Femina Miss India World 2023, Nikita Porwal - Femina Miss India World 2024, Aayushi Dholakia - Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up, and Tadu Lunia - Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024, and Guest of Honour Neha Dhupia.

Addressing the congregation at the calendar launch, the Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, said, "I extend my warm greetings to all participants in this launching of the 'Rise and Shine' calendar 2025. I am confident that this tourism and travel initiative will go a long way in reflecting the true cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh and harnessing the tourism potential of the State.

I commend our Hon'ble Minister Shri PD Sona, officers and officials of the State Tourism Department and Miss India Organization, Times Group for this joint venture. Through this collaboration with Times Group and Miss India Organization, we proudly showcase the wonders of our State to the world. This calendar celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's natural splendour and these remarkable women. It is an invitation to experience the warmth of our people, the richness of our traditions, and the magic of our landscapes. We welcome travellers to explore Arunachal Pradesh, where every journey is a memory waiting to be made."

The highlight of the event was the grand unveiling of the calendar - "Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh". Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Shri Kardo Nyigyor, the Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, the evening's Guest of Honour, Neha Dhupia and other esteemed dignitaries, came together to launch the calendar. Each page features iconic locations of Arunachal Pradesh, captured with the poise and elegance of the Femina Miss India winners, making it a collector's item that inspires wanderlust.

Towards the end of last year, the members of the Miss India Organization, along with the Femina Miss India winners, embarked on an extraordinary journey across various cities of Arunachal Pradesh to capture the state's unparalleled beauty through a spectacular calendar and content shoot. Over two weeks, the team explored and shot at five breathtaking locationsNamsai, Mechukha, Tawang, Ziro, and Aninishowcasing the region's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

This calendar features the stellar cast of Femina Miss India winners: Nandini Gupta - Femina Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja - Femina Miss India 2023 - 1st Runner-up, Strela Luwang - Femina Miss India 2023 - 2nd Runner-up, Nikita Porwal - Femina Miss India World 2024, Rekha Pandey - Femina Miss India 2024 - 1st Runner-up, Aayushi Dholakia - Femina Miss India 2024 - 2nd Runner-up, and Tadu Lunia - Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024.

Speaking of the partnership, Mr Rohit Gopakumar, Director - Worldwide Media and CEO - ZENL and Times Digital Network, said, "The Times Group has been working closely with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to partner and collaborate on promoting the state's offering to the larger Indian Audience. We are proud to kick off this collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in conceptualising and producing a beautiful calendar which marries the power of femininity through the Femina Miss India and the scenic Natural beauty of the state to create a magnificent masterpiece, the 'Rise and Shine' calendar of 2025 for Arunachal Pradesh. It points to the state's unparalleled beauty, where nature has blessed the state of Arunachal Pradesh with attractive gems for tourists, such as rolling hills, glimmering lakes, and waterfalls under the clear blue sky and crisp Himalayan air. It is a commitment to spotlighting our country's unexplored treasure like Arunachal Pradesh, its rich diversity, boundless dreams, and the indomitable spirit of its people."

Beyond the stunning calendar visuals, this collaboration also resulted in the filming of captivating content (videos and still images) featuring stunning landscapes, topography, heritage, and culture, among other aspects of the state, to promote the prospect of its tourism and build positive optics and interest. The content will be promoted and amplified across the digital properties of Femina Miss India, the Worldwide Media group network and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism.

The calendar can be downloaded from missindia.com or by scanning the QR code below. It is also available on www.arunachaltourism.com

About Arunachal Pradesh:

Popularly known as the 'Land of the Dawn-lit-Mountains', Arunachal Pradesh is nestled in the farthest corner of India's northeast, where the clouds kiss the lofty peaks and the rivers whisper ancient tales. The land of serene beauty and untold wonders unfolds like a living tapestry woven with emerald forests, rushing streams, and towering mountains. Its rich cultural mosaic is woven from a blend of 23 indigenous tribes, each with unique customs, dances, and languages. It is dotted with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological remains, which bear testimony to its rich cultural heritage.

About Femina Miss India:

Femina Miss India is India's credible and most sought-after beauty pageant, owned and operated under the aegis of Times Group. It offers a platform for young women to showcase their talents, gain diverse career opportunities, and represent India in international competitions like Miss World. Over the last 60 years, the institution has become the most significant and longest-running pageant annually. The pageant celebrates beauty, intellect, skill, and empowerment, with winners serving as inspirational role models who enhance India's soft power on the global stage. The pageants encourage participants to voice their dreams, engage in social causes, and pursue careers across various fields, including acting, fashion, media, and politics.

