Rise Infraventures' Samidha Welfare: Empowering Girls for a Brighter Future

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 27: Rise Infraventures Limited, a prominent real estate advisory firm, has been setting benchmarks by not only providing the best solutions in the sector but also in the segment of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The organisation has been leaving an indelible mark on society by actively contributing to the empowerment of underprivileged girls through the Samidha Welfare.

Samidha Welfare, the social initiative of Rise Infraventures Limited, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of underprivileged girls and differently-abled children through a range of initiatives. These include financial support for higher education, access to quality healthcare, skill development programs, medical assistance, including life-changing surgeries, and the distribution of essential aid to those in need. Rise Infraventures Limited aims to help the most in need in every possible way.

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, Rise Infraventures Limited, states, "Our desires are more than just marking real estate achievements; we aim to transform the lives of as many as possible for a better tomorrow through vital measures. Our initiative extends a helping hand to underprivileged girls and differently-abled children in every segment that we can reach, to ensure that they are not deprived of the basic necessities in life. Rise Infraventures Limited wishes to improve lives, fostering a positive and enduring change in the lives of those in need."

Samidha Welfare has earned a reputation as one of the leading organisations dedicated to girls' empowerment through numerous measures. Rise Infraventures is committed to making a difference in society through its unwavering dedication to community development.

