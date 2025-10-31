Rishal Music Trust Holds Press Conference to Announce Lakshmi Meets Saraswati, an initiative for Promoting India's Classical and Folk Arts

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 31: The Rishal Music Trust hosted a press conference on 27th October, 2025 at the India International Centre, New Delhi, providing the media an opportunity to engage with its founders and learn about the upcoming initiative, Lakshmi Meets Saraswati.

Founded by Mr. Harvansh Chawla, a distinguished lawyer and passionate advocate for India's cultural heritage, Rishal Music Trust aims at preserving and promoting the nation's artistic traditions. Mr. Chawla envisions the Trust as a dynamic platform to nurture and elevate classical musicians, folk artists, and cultural art forms, providing them with recognition, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive in today's world.

The press conference offered insights into the Trust's vision ahead of its formal launch later this year in December. The initiative aims to create opportunities for artists, promote cultural mentorship, and celebrate India's rich musical heritage.

The event began with a welcome address by Founder Trustee Ms. Monika Kapoor, who introduced the Trust's mission and acknowledged the distinguished guests present. The gathering featured a musical performance by National Award-winning artists Rajesh Prasanna and Rishab Prasanna, showcasing the depth and beauty of India's classical music traditions.

A key highlight of the evening was the collective launch of the book "Sufi Music: Through the Eye of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan", authored by Dr. Jagriti Luthra Prasanna and published by B.R. Rhythms. In a symbolic gesture, 24 dignitaries, including Padma Shri awardees and leading industrialists, jointly unveiled 24 ribboned copies of the book, marking the confluence of music, art, and mentorship that lies at the heart of Rishal Music Trust's vision.

The Trust also announced the association of 12 Padma Shri awardees as patrons and mentors:

1. Padma Shri Vidushi Sumitra Guha, Indian Classical Vocalist

2. Padma Shri Vidushi Nalini, Renowned Kathak Dancer

3. Padma Shri Vidushi Kamalini, Renowned Kathak Dancer

4. Padma Shri Pt. Ronu Majumdar, Flute Maestro

5. Padma Shri Pt. Ritvik Sanyal, Renowned Dhrupad Vocalist

6. Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra, Sitar Maestro

7. Padma Shri Pt. Bharti Bhandhu, Indian Classical Vocalist

8. Padma Shri Pt. Umakant Gundecha, Renowned Dhrupad Vocalist

9. Padma Shri Ustad Moinuddin Khan, Sarangi Maestro

10. Padma Shri Pt. Shashidhar Acharya, Renowned Chhau Dancer

11. Padma Shri Ustad Ghulfam Ahmed, Sarod Maestro

12. Padma Shri Pt. Ashok Chakradhar, Renowned Poet

Speaking about the Trust's vision, Mr. Harvansh Chawla said, "Rishal Music Trust is designed to be a platform where India's classical and folk traditions are celebrated, supported, and sustained. Our goal is to provide artists with mentorship, resources, and opportunities to ensure that these invaluable art forms continue to inspire future generations."

Ms. Monika Kapoor added, "The participation of our Padma Shri mentors and 24 dignitaries in the symbolic book launch reflects their dedication to preserving India's cultural heritage. Our mission is to create meaningful connections between artists, patrons, and industry leaders, enabling India's artistic legacy to flourish."

The press conference concluded with a Q&A session, giving media representatives the chance to interact directly with the Trust's founders and patrons, followed by dinner and networking. The session offered insights into the Trust's vision, upcoming initiatives, and its commitment to promoting India's classical music, folk traditions, and cultural art forms.

Rishal Music Trust is a platform dedicated to supporting, preserving, and promoting India's classical and folk music and cultural traditions. Through mentorship programs, curated initiatives, and collaborative opportunities, the Trust aims to elevate artists and cultural art forms, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for India's artistic heritage.

