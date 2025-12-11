Rishal Music Trust Hosts Fusion & Sufi Evening: Celebrating India’s Living Musical Heritage
New Delhi [India], December 10: Rishal Music Trust (RMT) will present an evocative Evening of Fusion and Sufi Music on Saturday, 13th December 2025, at the Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, beginning 5:15 PM onwards.
About the Leadership
The Trust is led by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI.
His vision continues to place India's cultural heritage at the heart of its contemporary societal narrative.
Programme Overview
The forthcoming programme is envisioned as a soulful confluence of Indian classical depth, Sufi spirituality, and contemporary musical expression. It reaffirms the belief that artistic wisdom and cultural continuity are essential to a balanced and humane society. Through music, the evening seeks to celebrate harmony, dialogue, and India's timeless civilisational ethos.
Message from Mr. Harvansh Chawla
“India's cultural traditions are not relics of the past—they are living expressions of our collective consciousness. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire, and through Rishal Music Trust our endeavour is to ensure that this heritage remains vibrant, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.”
Patrons and Eminent Cultural Figures Associated with RMT
Rishal Music Trust is associated with an eminent constellation of patrons drawn from the worlds of Indian classical music, Sufi traditions, literature, theatre, and cinema. These include Padma Shri awardees and cultural icons such as:
Ustad Puranchand Wadali
Ustad Ghulam Ali
Pt. Anup Jalota
Vidushi Sumitra Guha
Vidushi Nalini & Kamalini
Pt. Shivnath Mishra
Janaab Muzaffar Ali
Ashok Chakradhar
Pt. Ronu Majumdar
Pt. Umakant Gundecha
Pt. Ritwik Sanyal
Bhai Harjinder Singh (Srinagar Wale)
Ustad Ahmed Hussain & Ustad Mohammed Hussain
Pt. Bharti Bandhu
Pt. Shashidhar Acharya
Ustad Moinuddin Khan
Ustad Gulfam Ahmed
Eminent actors and cultural voices associated include:
Govind Namdev
Himani Shivpuri
Raghubir Yadav
Adil Hussain
Mukesh Tiwari
Yashpal Sharma
Rajesh Tailang
Together, they reflect the depth, diversity, and excellence of India's artistic legacy.
RMT Leadership Team
The leadership of Rishal Music Trust also includes:
Pt. Rajendra Prasanna – Co-Chairman
Dr. Sushi Singh – Co-Chairperson
Ms. Nutan Jain – Co-Chairperson
Mr. K. J. Alphons – Co-Chairman
Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh – Co-Chairman
They collectively guide the Trust's cultural vision and nationwide initiatives.
Audience & Participation
The evening will bring together eminent artistes, scholars, cultural practitioners, and invited guests from across the artistic and intellectual community.
Venue
Sri Sathya Sai International Centre
Lodhi Road, Pragati Vihar
New Delhi – 110003
RSVP
Nirmal Kohli – 9811902559
About Rishal Music Trust (RMT)
Rishal Music Trust is dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of India's classical, folk, and traditional performing arts. Guided by Distinguished Lawyer Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Founder & Managing Partner, K. R. Chawla & Co. (Law Firm); Chairman & Chief Patron, Rishal Music Trust; Chairman, International Punjabi Forum; Chairman, TNN World (OT Channel); Government nominee on Indian Company Secretariat Institute; Chairman, BRICS CCI. His leadership brings together legal acumen, institutional experience, and cultural stewardship.
Under his guidance, RMT works to create sustainable ecosystems for artists through performance platforms, scholarships, fellowships, educational partnerships, and nationwide cultural programs—ensuring that India's artistic heritage remains vibrant, dignified, and integral to the nation's future.
