Rishihood University takes India's mental health movement global at MIT, Boston

VMPL

Boston (Massachusetts) [US]/ New Delhi [India], November 25: Rishihood University, India's first university dedicatedto national transformation, hosted a high-level international roundtable at the prestigious MITSamberg Conference Center in Boston, reinforcing India's growing contribution to shapingthe future of global mental health and well-being.

The roundtable was convened to shape the global vision of Rishihood's newly launchedMahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behavior (MaNaS), India's first endowed, interdisciplinary school focused on mental wellness for the modern youth. The school bringstogether neuroscience, behavioural psychology, Indian contemplative traditions, andtechnological innovation to address the growing mental health crisis particularly amongyouth.

The session brought together an influential group of scientists, researchers, healthcare innovators, and system-level leaders from Harvard Medical School, NortheasternUniversity, the University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT,along with entrepreneurs from Boston's vibrant healthcare and innovation ecosystem.Discussions centred around: * The rising mental health crisis among adolescents and youth. * Integration of India's ancient contemplative traditions with modern brain science. * New research frameworks and intervention models for holistic well-being. * Building a globally relevant, India-led academic institution for mental health leadership

A White Paper on Adolescent Mental Health was unveiled during the event, highlightingMaNaS' early commitment to serving one of the most vulnerable and underserved segments- young people.

Mr. Mahesh Navani, Founder of Rishihood University and COO of eClinicalWorks, and Mr.Vivek Sharma, Founder of Rishihood and Executive Chairman of Cohance Lifesciences,presented the long-term vision of MaNaS and underscored why India is uniquely positionedto lead the world in mental well-being research and practice.The roundtable was moderated by Dr. Ambika Bajpayee of Northeastern University, who isalso a Founder of Rishihood, and featured thought-provoking contributions from over 20global experts, including Prof. Sara Lazar, Prof. Sat Bir Khalsa, Dr. Moitreyee Sinha, andProf. Yogesh Rathi.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Rishihood University, said, "Mental well-being is the invisible crisis of our time. If India is to lead theworld in consciousness, innovation, and youth transformation, we must create world-classinstitutions like MaNaS that integrate science, systems, and spirit. This is not just a universityinitiative, it is a national calling."

This landmark roundtable signals Rishihood University's growing international footprint, particularly in Boston, one of the world's most influential hubs for healthcare, research, andeducation while firmly anchoring its purpose in India's youth, future and well-being economy.The newly launched Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behavior (MaNaS) iscurrently inviting research partners, academic collaborators, and impact organisations fromIndia and across the globe who share the vision of reimagining mental health for India andthe world.

About Rishihood University: Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. Itshapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in anindustry-integrated, values-first learning environment. Rooted in Indian wisdom and globalbest practices, the university focuses on nurturing ethical leaders, innovators, and change-makers equipped to solve 21st-century challenges. With an interdisciplinary approach thatintegrates technology, entrepreneurship, mental well-being, policy, and sustainability; Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals committed totransformational socio-economic progress in India and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor