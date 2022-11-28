Rising B’town beauty Neha Shastri in A Glamourous Red Dress Glazed the Red Carpet of Filmfare 2022 In Dubai

28th November, Dubai: Famous influencer, Model, and upcoming Bollywood actress Neha Shastri marks her presence by walking on the red carpet of the star-studded Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai held on 19th November.

The awards ceremony held on 19th November at World Trade Centre was dedicated to celebrate the amazing work done by the B’town Industry. Neha with her chic red train dress made her stylish presence as a model, influencer, and upcoming Bollywood actress and was invited as a VIP guest by Filmfare owner and sponsor Mr. Rizwan Sajan. The event starred many celebrities who met shoulders with Neha Shastri such as Ranvir Singh, Jahanvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Manish Paul, Sophie Choudry, Mohamed Ramadan, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Guru Randhawa, Vaani Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and many more.

Neha Shastri has claimed all her struggling stairs from being a model to actress and recently she has completed her solo English album song and has signed two more songs and a Kannada short movie where she can be seen by her fans in completely new looks. Talking about the same Neha quoted, “I am so excited about my upcoming projects and there is a lot more that is already scheduled. I hope all my fans and followers will like the song and the movie. I will soon give all the updates over social media and stay connected.”

Neha Shastri was seen in a beautiful red dress that is designed especially for Filmfare by Russian designer Erinakuznetsova that has a flowing train at the back. Her recent post on social media grabbed a lot of attention from netizens over her dazzling looks at the ceremony.

Talking about walking Filmfare red-carpet, Neha Quoted, “It is an amazing moment for me as this is the first time, I am attending Filmfare and had an opportunity to meet glitzy celebrities. It was my dream to be here and it is hard to believe that I am sharing the red carpet with all the B’town celebrities. It is a perfect experience of a lifetime to be a part of the FilmFare Middle East Achievers Award and share the same ground with celebrities. The whole ceremony was designed beautifully and was a complete dream came true moment for me.”

Soon, we all will be able to see her presence over the screen with her amazing projects. All her fans are eagerly waiting to see her and are already showering complete support. She is surely the greatest encouragement for all those who believe in fashion and new trends. There will be a lot more that she will be adding to the list of her achievements and all her fans are excited about it.

To know more about Neha, please visit – https://instagram.com/i_nehashastri?igshid=N2ZiY2E3YmU=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor