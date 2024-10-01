"Rising confidence in India's growth" says Minister Piyush Goyal after engagements with business leaders

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a series of high-profile meetings and discussions during his visit to New York, where he underscored India's economic progress, the transformative reforms undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and the wealth of opportunities available for global investors.

Goyal posted on X, "Proud to hear the changing perception about India and the rising confidence in its growth story from young business leaders in New York. A decade of relentless reforms being carried out under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji has been catalysed by the drive and dedication of countless entrepreneurs, health professionals, farmers & small businesses among others."

On his Us trip, Goyal met with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin, and elaborated on how key reforms introduced under PM Modi's leadership have been instrumental in driving India's growth over the past decade.

He posted, "Great discussions with Young CEOs & Entrepreneurs of Indian Origin in New York. Highlighted how key reforms under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership have driven India's growth over the last decade, offering unmatched opportunities for businesses. Invited American companies with expertise in high-tech manufacturing to Make In India for the world. Reaffirmed our commitment to shared prosperity and collaboration, especially in advanced manufacturing, robotics, AI, and sustainable technologies."

Goyal is also having one-on-one meeting with global investment firms. He met with Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms.

He stated, "Held a fruitful discussion with Mr. Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of leading global investment firm @Blackstone . Discussed the company's future investment plans as India continues its exponential growth trajectory. Invited them to explore opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, housing, and renewable energy among others. New York"

Goyal also met and had a fruitful conversation with Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). The discussion revolved around potential investment avenues for KKR in India's burgeoning sectors such as electronics manufacturing, data infrastructure, and logistics.

Goyal stated, "It was a pleasure to meet Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chairman of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). Emphasised the potential investment avenues for the firm in India's electronics manufacturing, data infrastructure and logistics sectors. Also, highlighted how the country's consistent economic growth over the past decade and large consumer market offer a multitude of opportunities for its strategic investments."

Further strengthening ties with the pharmaceutical sector, Goyal met with Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel, the Co-CEOs of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical giant with a strong presence in India.

Goyal posted on X, "Held a meeting with Chintu Patel, Co-CEO and Chirag Patel, President & Co-CEO of @AmnealPharma, a global pharmaceutical company having presence across 5 locations in India. Explored ways to further leverage India's existing pharma ecosystem for high-end R&D including biologics, enhance manufacturing capabilities and build a robust supply-chain network to serve the world. New York"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor