Rising Cricket Fame Pushkar Tiwari Gears Up For Breaking Into The Mainstream Cricket Scene

Pushkar Tiwari, a skilled Left Arm Chinaman bowler from the Hindustan Mitra Cricket Club, has been making waves on the national and international stage with his unique style of bowling and passion for the game. Pushkar, who is presently donning the jersey of the Hindustan Mitra Cricket Club, is gaining acclaim in the Indian cricketing landscape and breaking into the mainstream cricket stream with his remarkable skills and dedication.

Pushkar Tiwari, who hails from a background where his father served in the Army, has consistently demonstrated constant relocation and adaptability during his cricketing journey. His unrelenting passion for the game has been burning bright since he was just 13 years old. He has left no opportunity untapped ever since and has extraordinarily represented various states in school-level tournaments, including Kendriya Vidyalaya, his Alma Mater.

Currently, Pushkar Tiwari is an integral part of the Hinduatan Mitra Cricket Club. The Hindustan Mitra Cricket Club represents West Bengal in domestic first-class cricket. The cricket team was Founded in 1948 and plays its home matches at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The cricket team is owned by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

The brilliant cricketer has also been showcasing his tremendous potential on the international stage as well. He is serving as an active participant in the CBFS league in the United Arab Emirates. The CBFS T-20 League is being played in Sharjah, UAE. The league began on 8th October and will be running till 2nd November 2023.

What makes Pushkar Tiwari’s game unique is his style of bowling, the Left Arm Chairman. This style of bowling is a rarity in the cricketing landscape of India. Previously, only a handful of players like Kuldeep Yadav and international sensations like Tabraiz Shamsi have been successful in impressing the cricket fans and critics with remarkable performances as a Left Arm Chairman.

“For as long as I can remember, my drive to bring honor to my motherland through cricket has been unmatched. My unwavering passion for the sport has spanned over ten years and counting, continuously fuelling my desire to break into the mainstream cricket scene. With the guiding hand of my trusted mentors, Mr. Ziyaul Haque and Mr. Pradeep Sahu, I can already see my dreams coming to fruition. This is merely the beginning I suppose,” says Pushkar Tiwari, a talented cricket player who keenly represents West Bengal.

Pushkar Tiwari’s outstanding cricketing performance in India is on the rise, and he’s firmly committed to both his own progress and contributing to Hindustan Mitra Club’s expansion. The Indian cricket community anticipates his future success as a rising star in the sport. Watch out for this impressive talent’s rapid ascent in the world of cricket.

