Rising Indie Music releases debut single 'Shaamein' starring Choreographer Kinnari Dama in her acting debut

New Delhi [India], July 27: In the world of music, the rise of independent artists has been unstoppable. And at the forefront of this movement is Rising Indie Music, a music label that has been making waves with its unique and refreshing sound. Recently, Rising Indie Music released its latest music single titled "Shaamein," featuring popular performer and choreographer, Kinnari Dama, who has made her debut as an actress in the music industry.

The song "Shaamein" is a mesmerizing track sung by the talented Anshul Kapadia, who also features in the accompanying music video. Directed by renowned music video director Rajeev Thakur, the video was beautifully shot in the picturesque locales of Himachal Pradesh. However, the shoot was not without its challenges. Producer Karan Patel mentioned the difficulties faced due to the steep mountain terrains and the presence of sheep, as the story revolves around a village girl and a shepherd. Despite these obstacles, director Rajeev Thakur and the lead actors, Kinnari Dama and Anshul Kapadia, delivered exceptional performances.

The decision to cast Kinnari as the village girl was not taken lightly. The team at Rising Indie Music was searching for a charismatic and talented actor to bring the character to life. After witnessing Kinnari's audition clip, they were mesmerized by her talent and decided to sign her for four music videos under their music label. Prior to her foray into acting, Kinnari had established herself as a skilled choreographer and performer. She had previously appeared on a regional dance reality show aired on Zee TV. Producer Karan Patel expressed his excitement about working with Kinnari and praised her exceptional talents.

Executive Producer Vipin Medhekar also shared his admiration for Kinnari, stating that her exceptional talent has caught the attention of Rising Indie Music. They are even considering casting her in an upcoming movie project, confident that she will bring grace and spark to her character.

Rising Indie Music has a history of collaborating with well-known singers such as Altamash Faridi, Indian Idol fame Salman Ali, and Mohammed Danish. Their next single will feature the legendary singer Javed Ali, whose beautiful voice is sure to captivate listeners. The single will also star popular radio jockey Shardul Pandint and television actress Vindhya Tiwari, adding more star power to the project.

Rising Indie Music has established itself as an open platform that provides opportunities for newcomers to showcase their talent. They actively seek passionate and talented singers, music directors, lyricists, and actors to join their family. This commitment to nurturing emerging talent is evident in their recent hit song "Tere Jism se," featuring stunning Poonam Pandey and dashing Karanvir Bohra. The song has crossed the impressive milestone of 1 core views on YouTube, making it a rage among listeners.

With such a promising lineup and a dedication to promoting independent artists, fans are eagerly awaiting what Rising Indie Music has in store for the future. Their commitment to showcasing fresh talent and delivering exceptional music has positioned them at the forefront of the indie music scene. As the industry continues to evolve, Rising Indie Music is sure to play a vital role in shaping its future.

