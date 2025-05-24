Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 attracts investment commitments of 4.3 lakh crore

New Delhi [India], May 24 : The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 concluded with attracting investment commitments of Rs 4.3 lakh crore, according to an official statement.

Held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the two-day summit brought together investors from across the globe, reaffirming that the Northeast is not just a region but a strategic growth corridor for Viksit Bharat.

"Today, that acronym, NER, stands for the New Economic Revolution and New Economic Revival of India," said Union Minister of Development of Northeastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia during the valedictory session.

"Our summit is not a culmination it is a beginning. Ye poorna viraam nahi, prastaavna hai," he added.

Several landmark MoUs were signed with major national and international investors across key sectors.

During the summit, the Sikkim government signed an MoU with SM Hotels and Resorts with an investment intent of Rs 250-300 crore. The Arunachal Pradesh government also signed an MoU of Rs 150 crore with the Farm Native Group. The Meghalaya government signed a Rs 4,000 crore MoU with Agri-Bio Fuels Global Ltd.

The Meghalaya government and Inlambi Pvt Ltd signed an MoU for Rs 1,000 crore. The Manipur government also signed a major MoU of Rs 1,000 crore with Inlambi Pvt Ltd. The Tripura government signed a Rs 500 crore MoU with the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust for Sri Sri University and an Ayurveda College and Hospital.

Beyond the marquee MoUs, the summit recorded a total of 803 investment intents through roadshows, B2G meetings, and PSU/public-private proposals. Roadshows held across states contributed Rs 99,533 crore in interest; PSUs brought in Rs 1.27 lakh crore; industrial houses pledged Rs 1.58 lakh crore; and B2G meetings during the summit itself resulted in over Rs 18,600 crore worth of commitments, as per the release.

"The seed sown by Vajpayee ji has grown into a banyan tree under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Our Cabinet has visited the Northeast 730 times in 11 years, reflecting the Centre's emotional and strategic commitment," Scindia noted.

With delegations from over 80 countries, the summit reinforced the Northeast's role as a global economic bridge to Southeast Asia and beyond.

"This isn't just an investment in rupees and dollars it's an investment in trust, relationships, and India's future economic geography," the Minister said.

He also announced a new institutional framework: eight sectoral verticals led by Chief Ministers, supported by other states, to ensure implementation of the signed MoUs.

"There is no mainland and Northeast there is only Akhanda Bharat, where the hearts, hands, and horizons of every Indian stand together," he concluded.

