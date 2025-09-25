Rising Obesity Among Indian Women Threatens Fertility: Dr. S. Vyjayanthi Weighs In

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Nearly 50% of Indian women aged between 35 and 49 years are now classified as overweight or obese, according to a recent study reported by The Times of India. The findings raise critical questions about women's reproductive health and fertility outcomes, especially as more couples in urban India turn to assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like IVF.

Dr. S. Vyjayanthi, internationally renowned Fertility Specialist and Director of MotherToBe Fertility Centre, explains that obesity has a direct and multi-faceted impact on reproductive health. “Obesity affects ovulation, egg quality, and even the receptivity of the uterus. Women with higher body mass index (BMI) often face irregular menstrual cycles, higher prevalence of PCOS, and lower IVF success rates,” she said.

The Link Between Obesity and Fertility

Medical research indicates that obesity disrupts hormonal balance, leading to excess insulin and androgens, both of which interfere with egg development. This not only lowers the chances of natural conception but also diminishes IVF outcomes.

“In obese women, ovarian stimulation requires higher doses of fertility medications, and yet the egg yield and quality may remain poor. Implantation rates are lower, and miscarriage risks are higher compared to women within a healthy BMI range,” Dr. Vyjayanthi noted.

PCOS and Obesity – A Double Burden

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a leading cause of infertility among Indian women, is strongly associated with obesity. Excess body fat worsens insulin resistance and triggers more severe PCOS symptoms.

Dr. Vyjayanthi emphasized that “Obesity and PCOS together create a vicious cycle, where one condition aggravates the other. Women may experience irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, and difficulty conceiving. Addressing weight management is often the first crucial step in improving fertility in PCOS patients.”

Lifestyle, Diet, and Weight Loss Strategies

Encouragingly, even modest weight loss of 5–10% can significantly improve fertility outcomes. Dr. Vyjayanthi advocates a holistic approach that combines diet, exercise, and medical support where needed.

She advises:

Balanced Diet: Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, and foods with a low glycemic index.

Regular Physical Activity: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week can help regulate hormones and improve ovulation.

Stress Management: Practices such as yoga and mindfulness reduce cortisol levels, which indirectly support fertility.

Medical Supervision: For women with PCOS or severe obesity, guided weight management programs may include medications or, in select cases, bariatric surgery before attempting fertility treatments.

Why Obesity Matters in IVF

IVF success rates are significantly lower in obese women compared to women of healthy weight. Embryo transfer outcomes, pregnancy rates, and live birth rates all decline as BMI increases.

“At MotherToBe Fertility, we encourage patients to achieve their best possible health before starting IVF. Our team supports women with nutrition guidance, exercise counseling, and endocrinology input to optimize their chances of success,” Dr. Vyjayanthi shared.

As obesity rates rise in India, fertility specialists stress the urgent need for awareness. With delayed motherhood becoming more common among working women, Dr. Vyjayanthi believes education and preventive measures are key.

“Fertility is not just about technology like IVF; it's also about overall health. By addressing lifestyle factors such as obesity early, women can preserve their fertility, improve pregnancy outcomes, and safeguard long-term health,” she concluded.

