Rising Rajasthan to start today, PM Modi and industrialists to attend the event

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 : Jaipur, the Pink City, is all set to host the inaugural session of the much-anticipated Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 on Monday, at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

The landmark occasion, will be graced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, promises to highlight Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

The prominent industrialists of the country are also participating in the event to explore the investment opportunities in the state.

In a session showcasing the synergy between the government and industry, eminent business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, Kumar Mangalam, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Karan Adani, MD- Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd will share their insights and commitment to Rajasthan's growth story.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma will also address the gathering, shedding light on Rajasthan's progressive initiatives and the state's aspirations for the future. This will be followed by a screening of the inspirational film Rising Rajasthan, capturing the state's dynamic transformation.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

According to publicly available information, the summit will feature an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Ahead of the event, the Rajasthan government has already secured a significant Rs 30 lakh crore in memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with businesses, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in Jaipur.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Sharma said, "At this summit, MoUs of over Rs 30 lakh crore have already been signed, which is a testament to the unique and renewed trust of investors in the state. This trust has been built through our collective efforts, policies, and several important decisions. We have made significant changes in the policy framework to attract investment to the state."

Highlighting the efforts of his government, Rajasthan CM said that the Rajasthan government has launched 9 more policies on December 4 to enhance the business ecosystem in the state.

The Rising Rajasthan event with the participation of industry captains and leaders aims to set the stage for new investments, partnerships, and milestones in Rajasthan's journey to becoming a global hub of opportunity.

