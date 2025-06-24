Rising Star: Aditya Gupta Takes the Lead on Oral Hygiene with ‘Project LOL’

New Delhi [India], June 24: Aditya Gupta, a Grade 10 student at Woodstock School, Mussoorie has taken a commendable step towards creating positive social change by launching an awareness initiative focused on oral hygiene. Aptly named “Project LOL – Laugh Out Loud, Live Oral Love,” the campaign aims to educate people about the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

With the support of Seema Dental College and the Manasvini Foundation, Aditya has organized awareness camps over the past 15 days at Dehradun Jail, a government hospital, and several government schools. Through these camps, he has reached out to underprivileged communities, and has spread awareness about the significance of oral health.

A thoughtful initiative, LOL is a remarkable example of youth leadership and social responsibility.

With the goal of encouraging better oral hygiene habits, Aditya and his team are using creative tools such as posters, skits, presentations, and interactive sessions. They are spreading essential messages, including:

Brush twice a day

Floss regularly

Avoid excessive sugary foods

Visit the dentist for regular checkups

The campaign emphasizes that oral hygiene is not just about a bright smile, but about maintaining overall health. A fact not known to many, poor oral habits can lead to serious health issues such as cavities, gum disease, and even heart problems if left untreated.

By leading an initiative of this calibre at such a young age, Aditya not only demonstrates moral responsibility, but also the promise of a bright future by leading from the front. Aditya’s dedication is bound to inspire his peers to step up and contribute meaningfully to the society. His journey stands as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier when it comes to making a difference and contributing to nation-building.

Afterall, a healthy nation starts with healthy citizens!

