Risk Takers: A Documentary Spotlighting Mumbai’s Unsung Heroes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27: Mumbai, the city of dreams, is also a city built on the backs of its often invisible workforce. In the new documentary Risk Takers, directed by 23-year-old filmmaker Siddhesh Pandey, the lives of these unsung heroes are brought into sharp focus. The film, a five-segment story, follows individuals who work in some of the most dangerous and overlooked jobs in the city. Through their stories, the documentary sheds light on the brutal conditions they face daily and their unacknowledged bravery that keeps Mumbai functioning smoothly.

The documentary, produced under the Corrupted Minds Project, is not just a film—it's a call to action. It aims to raise awareness about the harsh realities of Mumbai’s labor class, pushing for social and civil rights that ensure a decent lifestyle for every person in India. With a focus on gaining wider distribution, Risk Takers seeks to reach a global audience through film festivals and online streaming platforms.

A Glimpse into Mumbai's Underbelly

Risk Takers presents five distinct stories, each depicting a different aspect of Mumbai's labor force. These include Kallu, who retrieves dead bodies from the Mithi River, risking his life without any formal recognition or payment; ambulance drivers like Raj Lokhande, who navigate the city's chaotic traffic to save lives; and Asha and Shobha, former sex workers from Kamathipura, who are now dedicated to rescuing other women through the Oasis NGO.

The documentary also features construction workers Azaad, Janaab, and Rajaram, who build the city’s high-rises while living in squalid, temporary shelters. Lastly, it tells the story of Akash Chande, a fisherman struggling against market decline and pollution, and Rajashri, a female leader in the Koli community, who fights to preserve her community's way of life.

Festival Success and Global Recognition

Since its completion, Risk Takers has been making waves in the film festival circuit. It premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 21, 2024, and is scheduled for screenings at the DC South Asian Film Festival in Washington, DokuBaku in Azerbaijan, and Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival, among others. The documentary also won the Best Documentary award at the Tagore International Film Festival in Kolkata.

The film's success is not only a testament to its compelling storytelling but also to the dedication of its young director, Siddhesh Pandey, who has worked on this project since 2020. Supported by industry veterans like lyricist Sameer Anjaan and Pravesh Sippy of NN Sippy Films, Risk Takers is poised to make a significant impact both in India and internationally.

A Call for Change

The primary goal of Risk Takers is to change the way society views and treats the labor class in Mumbai. The documentary serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who work behind the scenes to keep the city running. By highlighting their stories, Siddhesh Pandey hopes to inspire action that leads to better living and working conditions for these individuals.

For those interested in learning more about Risk Takers and its impact, visit the documentary's social media pages on Instagram and Facebook at @risktakersdocumentary. The film is also listed on IMDb under “Risk Takers Documentary 2024.” Follow Director Siddhesh Pandey on Instagram at @Siddheshpandeyy for updates on future projects and screenings.

Director's Vision

In a statement about the film, Siddhesh Pandey shared, “Compiling the five extraordinary stories of fearless Risk Takers was a fascinating journey. Meeting people who choose to work anonymously, risking their lives doing incredibly dangerous jobs, was both humbling and inspiring. This documentary is my tribute to their bravery and resilience.”

As Risk Takers continues to garner attention, it stands as a powerful example of how documentary filmmaking can shine a light on the overlooked and marginalized, advocating for a more just and humane society.

For additional information and to watch the trailer, visit Risk Takers Documentary.

