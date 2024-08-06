RITES ties up with HUDCO for consultancy projects and services in the infrastructure sector

New Delhi [India], August 6 : RITES, a transport infrastructure consultancy and a Navratna central public sector enterprise has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Delhi with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), the company informed the exchange in a filing.

Under the MoU, RITES and HUDCO will collaborate on a wide range of consultancy projects and services, covering everything from the initial concept to the final commissioning in the infrastructure sector. RITES will also provide consultancy services for projects financed by HUDCO.

The collaboration between these two Navratna CPSEs will focus on various domains, including metro rail, roads, airports, ports, ropeways, highways, underpasses and flyovers, and tunnels. They will also venture into emerging sectors such as energy, water resources and hydropower, wastewater and waste management, urban and industrial building design, commercial and institutional projects, and other urban development and infrastructure-related initiatives.

RITES is one of the major players in India's transport consultancy and engineering sector, recognized as a Navratna Enterprise. The company offers diversified services and has a broad geographical reach, with experience spanning 50 years. RITES has successfully undertaken projects in over 55 countries, including regions in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East.

This new partnership with HUDCO aims to leverage RITES' extensive expertise and experience in delivering comprehensive consultancy services across various infrastructure projects.

