Ritviz Brings His Beats to Your Kitchen with Vim's Latest Campaign, Makes Dishwashing Fun with 'Nazaare'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Vim, a leading brand by Hindustan Unilever (HUL), has long been the most trusted dishwashing brand in Indian households. Hindustan Unilever's pioneering home and hygiene brand has introduced a fun and quirky indie music video titled 'Nazaare' in collaboration with Ritviz, bringing a fresh spin on the otherwise mundane task of dishwashing. Dishwashing, often seen as a necessary but dull part of daily routine, gets a playful makeover with Ritviz's upbeat tunes, demonstrating how music can turn even the most mundane everyday moments into something fun.

The video begins with Ritviz facing a creative block as he tries to bring a tune together to meet his deadline. His dilemma is deepened because his parents also proceed to go out, albeit leaving him with the thought of "finding joy in small things". As he thinks about it, he goes into the kitchen where an idea strikes him in the middle of his dishwashing routine! He's quick to capture this moment on his Vim Beats sound band that he later turns into an entire dishwashing song. What's really interesting is how his neighbours, who are all left to do chores just like Ritviz is, also get up and have fun doing the dishes to this song that is playing out of Ritviz's home!

You can watch the music video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yFFghOgzuw

Commenting on the launch, Ashwini Rao, Head, Home and Hygiene, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said, "This campaign puts a brilliant spin on a consumer insight a lot of us can relate to - Chores at the sink is something everyone puts off for as long as possible but end up being irritated with loads of vessels remaining at the sink. Vim has for the last 30 years helped make this chore easier with world class products and communication with the belief that everyone can do dishwashing. Ritviz has now come in to elevate the experience even more by creating this tune that quite literally turns dishwashing into a dance party, sparking joy and creativity in kitchen sinks everywhere - you'll definitely find yourself playing this on repeat as you do your dishes!"

On his experience with making this song, Ritviz, Indian Pop Artist comments, "Collaborating with VIM on this music video was a truly unique and exciting experience. It was a challenge to create music inspired by everyday tasks like dishwashing, but I think the result is something truly special. I hope this song inspires people to find joy in even the most mundane activities and to see the beauty in everyday life."

To boost the campaign further, Vim is teaming up with over 200 influencers, including celebrities like Amyra Dastur, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Karan Singh Grover who will recreate and repost fun moments from their daily chore routine on Instagram. Their posts will showcase the enjoyable side of dishwashing, encouraging families to join the trend. As the festive season approaches, the campaign offers a fresh take on everyday chores, reminding everyone that these tasks can be a time for bonding and fun. The track is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, YT Music, Hungama as well as on the brand's official Instagram and YouTube channels.

