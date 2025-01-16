River Wins Red Dot Design Award 2024 For Indie In Design Concept Category

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: River, a Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award - Design Concept 2024 for its first scooter, the Indie. With this, River becomes the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to win the award for a two-wheeler concept in its category.

The Red Dot Design Awards honor outstanding design and is globally recognized as a benchmark of excellence in innovation. River's 'Indie' won against 2000 entries in this year's competition. It is an achievement that highlights the company's ability to use design as a strong tool for solving everyday problems in mobility.

Elaborating on the design philosophy behind the award-winning scooter, Vipin George, Chief Product Officer, Co-Founder of River, says, "Our goal with the Indie was to create a scooter that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetic appeal. Every design element of the Indie is meticulously crafted to enhance the user experience, from its multi-utility exterior to its distinctive form. This recognition by the Red Dot jury affirms our vision of setting new standards in the design space."

River is an electric scooter company based in Bengaluru. With an emphasis on design and technology, River builds products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people. Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River is backed by marquee investors such as Japan-based Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Dubai based Al Futtaim group, Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.

