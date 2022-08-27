Rizwann Sikander & Jyoti Girdhani in Kareeb Aao Expresses a Euphoric Feeling of Love

August 27: Indian Actor Rizwann Sikander shared his new debut single “Kareeb Aao” followed by a romantic visual single on 11th August 2022.

As a famous actor and producer, Rizwann The winner of FEAR FACTOR INDIA blazing his Passion X Factor which has always been among the young generation and this song expresses the love and the emotions attached to their life. The song resonates with the passion of love and how important is it to take care of your love. The song is basically an exemplar for all those who adore love but don’t know how to express the heart out. Jyoti Girdhani making her sensational debut, slaying at every second in the music video. The song is directed by Shadab Khan, produced by Iftekhar Khan and is available on YouTube on RD Beats Original Channel.

With amazing lyrics by Nawab Raja, the song delivers the exempted passion and love. The song is sung by Bollywood’s Soulful Voice – Shahid Mallya and labelled by RD Beats original. Talking about the song Rizwann Sikander quoted, “The song is truly near to my heart as it expresses the part of everyone’s life when you fall for unrequited love. I tried to express the same feeling in the video and ask everyone to take love as a responsibility that you should not let go of.”

The lovable song starts with a soft and melodious tone that is enough to make us feel its beauty. The video expresses the true meaning of the song through Rizwann and Jyoti’s explicit act articulating the mystery of love. The complete video is based on desires for love and how one is not able to express it.

The music video has already gained massive views in amazing count over YouTube, The fans of Rizwann Sikander over Instagram liked the song and the acting done by him. They also complimented him for his amazing work. Rizwann has always been close to his fans and is a young influencer. For him, music is an important part of life and especially romantic and love songs as they are considered the heart of the Bollywood music industry. Along with acting, he is also a passionate fitness enthusiast, with amazing skills in cricket and tennis. Rizwann Sikander is a famous Indian Movie and Television Actor, Tennis Player, Cricketer and passionate fitness enthusiast. His most famous short film “TECHSEX” with views of over 78 million on YouTube- explains his spirit and followers. Speaking about the music video Rizwan says, “Music has always been my passion and acting has always been my dream, pursuing both my passion and dream together was a lifetime experience that will be cherished forever. I look forward to working on more music videos.

Sharing his thought about the song Rizwann Added, “Special thanks to Jyoti Girdhani, RD Beats original and entire team because of them the song turned up to be an amazing hit. The song is entertaining and captures the attention of the viewer. It is a perfect audio-visual treat for the people of India. I am already working with more singles and looking forward to treating my fans with more music videos.”

The song has gained huge appreciation and is estimated to rock the chartbuster . The song is available on all streaming channels including YouTube, JioSaavn, apple music, and amazon music. To watch now follow the links below-

Youtube – https://youtu.be/Kw0q6PkOGxw

Instagram –https://www.instagram.com/reel/Chq8kYnASWt/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor