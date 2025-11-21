PNN

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 21: Under the leadership of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, a successful nutrition kit distribution program for TB patients was organized in Ranchi, along with the launch of the TB Mobile Medical Unit. This initiative was undertaken by SBI Foundation under the CSR program SBIF Jeevanam in collaboration with RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, Mumbai, Organized under the excellent leadership of Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO of SBI Foundation, and Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, over 300 TB patients received nutrition kits from eminent personalities present at the event. The program began with the lighting of a lamp, followed by a welcome ceremony for guests. Inspiring speeches were delivered by eminent personalities. The distribution of nutrition kits was followed by the grand flag-off of the TB Mobile Medical Unit.

(https://youtube.com/watch?v=NIzyjxNsPkQ&feature=shared)

The event was attended by prominent guests including Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO, SBI Foundation (Chief Guest), Mr. Shashi Prakash Jha, Mission Director, NRHM; Dr. Kamlesh Kumar, State Tuberculosis Officer, Jharkhand; Mr. Rajaram Chavan, Senior Manager - Health and Women Empowerment, SBI Foundation; Dr. S. Baski, District TB Officer, Ranchi; Mr. Praveen Kumar Singh, DPM, Ranchi; and Ms. Nikita Arohan, Assistant Manager - Women Empowerment, SBI Foundation.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar's collaboration with SBI Foundation demonstrates a strong commitment to strengthening TB care, improving nutrition support, and increasing access to healthcare services across Jharkhand.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, founder of the Guinness World Record-holder RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and President of Doctor 365, has organized several mega medical camps across the country, benefiting millions of patients. Wheelchairs, nutrition kits, and spectacles are distributed. RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center is renowned for organizing the largest and most frequent free general medical camps. The organization has been organizing free medical camps in various parts of the country for years, benefiting millions of people. Free health checkups, free eye exams, free medicines, and free spectacles are distributed. Hundreds of doctors contribute to the medical camps. Nutrition kits are provided to TB patients. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar is continuously working towards making the country TB-free. RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center has conducted medical camps, health checkups, and medicine distribution in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. For two decades, the organization has been involved in HIV AIDS awareness, prevention, treatment, TB control, cancer screening, and mobile medical care. More than 60 million people have benefited through charitable initiatives across the country. Life-saving medicines worth over ₹1,500 crore were distributed free of charge.

Over 15 million spectacles were provided to those in need. Over 3.4 million wheelchairs were distributed completely free of charge. Over 12 million TB tests were conducted, and over 117,000 TB patients were provided with complete treatment and nutrition kits. Over 780,000 anemia and sickle cell patients were diagnosed and treated.

Over 420,000 cervical cancer screenings and treatment were conducted. Over 20 million HIV awareness sessions and over 10 million general medical checkups were conducted. Dozens of ambulance service centers are operated across India.

