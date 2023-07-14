RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre organises Maha Arogya Shivir for more than 1.1 million patients

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. In collaboration with Bhairavnath Sugar Industries and the Maharashtra Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, they organized the largest free general medical camp ever witnessed in the world. This extraordinary event took place in Pandharpur, Maharashtra and catered to over 1.1 million patients.

Spanning across three locations - Wakhari, Gopalpur, Tin Rasta, and near the Bhima River - the camp coincided with the Vishnu Pooja Festival on June 27th, 28th, and 29th. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Tanaji Rao Sawant, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, along with Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Girish Mahajan, the Family Welfare Minister of Maharashtra.

Additionally, notable personalities such as Shrikant Shinde, the Medical Education Minister, and Shivaji Sawant, Minister of Maharashtra, were also in attendance. The medical camp's success was greatly amplified by the participation of over 8,000 medical teams, including renowned hospitals like Jaslok Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Jupiter Hospital, and HCG Hospital.

The unwavering support provided by the medical teams and hospitals was highly appreciated. They offered free eye tests, distributed spectacles, and conducted comprehensive health check-ups. Furthermore, they dispensed medication, carried out blood tests, ECGs, sonography tests and provided various other medical facilities.

The mega Maha Arogya Shivir medical camp at Pandharpur encompassed a wide range of services. The General OPD alone attended to an impressive 946,021 patients. Various departments specializing in cardiology, medicine, surgery, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, dental, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, Ayush, sonography/USG, ophthalmic OPD, and more, also catered to a significant number of patients, ensuring they received the necessary medical assistance.

Dr Dharmendra Kumar, the President of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, played a pivotal role in organizing over 29,000 medical camps, benefiting more than 35 million individuals. His dedication to providing medical services and care to such a vast number of beneficiaries is truly commendable.

In a nutshell, Dr Dharmendra Kumar feels overwhelmed to organise such medical camps to improve the health and well-being of people.

