RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre organized a Nutrition Food basket distribution with Gail LTD

Guinness Book of World Records Holder RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, in association with Gail Limited, organized a Nutrition Food basket distribution for 1321 TB patients in Bharuch (Gujarat) at Rotary Club.

With the participation of numerous doctors and medical professionals, 1321 TB patients were at the TB-free medical camp and awareness program. The event was graced by Chief District Health Officer Dr JS Dhulera, with the presence of Dr Dharmendra Kumar ( chairman of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre), District TB officer Yusuf Master, William Hingba (senior officer CSR) Gail Limited, Medical Officer District TB Centre Dr. Poonam Tamba, Thsil Health Officer Dr Sunil, Dr Rizwana and Urvesh Maurya gave their presence.

Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, is committed to making Gujarat a tuberculosis-free state. This effort signifies a notable stride towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of eradicating TB by 2025. Through extensive TB testing and providing essential care, this endeavor aims to substantially decrease the prevalence of TB in the region.

With the participation of numerous doctors and medical professionals, 1000 TB patients were given Nutrition baskets at the TB-free medical camp and awareness programs happened at the event which will educate people about the causes and precautions for TB.

food and drinking water arrangements were made for all patients. All other medical concerns were addressed by the doctors. The primary goal of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre is to treat TB patients.

India has been fighting the tuberculosis crisis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned eliminating the disease by 2025.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor