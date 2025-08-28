RMB Mumbai Launches Exclusive Networking Business Forum to Redefine Cross-Industry Collaboration

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Rotary Means Business (RMB) Mumbai, an exclusive professional networking business forum, has been launched with a vision to create a trusted ecosystem where entrepreneurs, professionals, regulators, and global leaders come together to collaborate and co-create opportunities. The initiative is the brainchild of Prashant Gupta, Apurva Agarwal, Kartik Jhaveri, Harshiil Pethani, and Lopa Sanghvi, with the vision of creating a dynamic network of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), preferably drawn from among Rotarians of South Mumbai.

Anchored in the philosophy of "Network, Nexus, Net Worth", the initiative is designed to foster meaningful relationships, cross-industry synergies, and long-term wealth creation. RMB Mumbai has already attracted attention from other metros such as Delhi for franchise opportunities, underlining its momentum as a one-of-a-kind forum in India.

Prashant Gupta, Founder of Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank and Co-Founder of RMB Mumbai, said: "RMB Mumbai is not just about networking, but about building a trusted nexus of leaders who can exchange ideas, collaborate across industries, and create long-term impact. We are reimagining professional connections as a force for wealth creationnot just in financial terms, but also in terms of shared knowledge, influence, and opportunity."

Apurva Agarwal, Co-Founder of RMB Mumbai and Partner at Universal Legal, added:

"Our vision is to create a business forum where relationships come before transactions. By connecting professionals across disciplines, from law and medicine to business and technology, RMB Mumbai offers a trusted space where collaborations can flourish and opportunities can multiply."

Each month, RMB Mumbai will host curated sessions with eminent speakers addressing geopolitical and industry trends, making it a thought-leadership hub for professionals. To nurture the next generation, it has also established a youth wing for entrepreneurs under the age of 25. With 15 young members already on board from leading colleges and corporates, this initiative provides mentorship, networking, and opportunities to raise funding.

Kartik Jhaveri, Co-Founder of RMB Mumbai and Director at Transcend Capital, said:

"At RMB Mumbai, we are cultivating a culture of collaboration, mentorship, and innovation. The goal is to build synergies between industry leaders, regulators, and startupsenabling members to grow collectively while gaining from the diversity of expertise within the group."

Building further on this vision, RMB Mumbai is set to host a two-day Startup Hackathon, where promising startups will present their ideas, network with peers, and connect with mentors, investors, and service providers. Startups from edtech and other emerging sectors are already lined up, while the R&D team is engaging with government officials to shape this into a large-scale entrepreneurial movement.

Dr. Manish Motwani, District Governor, Rotary Mumbai, who inaugurated the forum, remarked:" RMB Mumbai reflects the true spirit of Rotarybringing people together to create positive change. This initiative will not only provide networking opportunities but also strengthen professional bonds that can drive economic growth and community development."

The forum includes noted members from diverse fields such as medicine, represented by Dr. Paila Goel, finance and accounting by Bhavik Shah, real estate by Chetan Shah, and Mandar Sharma, among others.

