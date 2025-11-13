RMG imports from Bangladesh drop by 27 percent during April-Sept after govt restrictions

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh fell sharply by 27 percent to USD 257 million during April-September 2025, compared to the same period the previous year, in the wake of restrictions imposed by the Indian government that helped boost the domestic market.

Sources in the Ministry of Textiles said the move helped cushion the impact of the US tariffs, as the import restrictions coupled with GST reforms encouraged the domestic industry.

India's global exports of textiles, apparel, and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1 percent during April-September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The government, on May 17, restricted the imports of RMG from Bangladesh and allowed only from Kolkata and Nhavasheva ports. Notably, 40 percent of RMG is imported from Bangladesh. Bangladesh's annual RMG exports to India are worth about $700 million, and 93 percent of these goods are exported through land ports.

The RMG imports from Bangladesh dropped from 327 USD million to 257 million USD during April to September 2025.

"The import in April-September 2025 reduced by 27 percent compared to the corresponding period of previous years. The restrictions, in addition to GST reforms, have supported the domestic industry," sources at the ministry told ANI.

The officials at the ministry said that the government has taken several steps to support the textile industry reeling from the effects of US tariffs, including market diversification, GST reforms and ease of doing business.

Textiles sector exports during April-September 2025 grew in 111 countries, off-setting losses in the US market.

Some of the large export markets for India, which clocked impressive growth rates were UAE (14.5%), UK (1.5%), Japan (19.0%), Germany (2.9%), Spain (9.0%) and France (9.2%). On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27%), Saudi Arabia (12.5%), Hong Kong (69%) etc.

These 111 markets contributed USD 8,489.08 million during April-September 2025, compared to USD 7,718.55 million in the previous yearreflecting a 10% growth and an absolute increase of USD 770.3 million.

"The push for diversification came after the US tariffs. The ministry encouraged the industry to explore newer markets, sent delegations abroad, and engaged Indian embassies to promote textile exports," an official said.

The government has also extended the export obligation period for advance authorisation holders with QCO exemption from six months to 18 months. Additionally, the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme has been extended till March 31, 2026, to enhance the competitiveness of Indian textile products.

The key sectors driving export growth included ready-made garments (3.42 per cent) and jute (5.56 per cent), reflecting the sector's adaptability and competitiveness amid global trade uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor