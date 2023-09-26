RMT Expands Services and Leadership Team to Emerge as a Holistic Marketing Consultancy

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26: RMT has recently expanded its services to provide comprehensive marketing solutions, including media planning & buying, video content production and market research, with the aim of offering a holistic, insight-driven approach to marketing strategies.

In its 8-year journey, RMT has witnessed countless small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an insatiable appetite for growth but lacking access to the right marketing consultants to guide them. This realisation has prompted a pivotal shift in RMT's mindset and approach. Instead of functioning solely as an agency, RMT has evolved into a marketing consultancy dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored strategies and solutions. RMT's mission is to bridge the gap between enterprises' ambitions and the expert marketing guidance necessary to realise their full potential.

Presenting this new approach to RMT's services, Srikant Rajasekharuni, CEO and Co-founder of RMT, further states, "At RMT, our commitment to continuous growth has been unwavering, with each year marked by bold moves and seized opportunities. This approach has expanded our capabilities and attracted numerous new clients. Although our success thus far has been driven by self-taught, homegrown expertise, we now aspire to reach even greater heights. To achieve rapid growth while introducing a structured approach to our ingenuity, we recognise the need for experienced guidance."

Having already received a great response to the new offerings, RMT has commissioned multiple market research projects at the national level for new clients and existing as well. In the last 6 months, they have executed 4 high production ad films as well, along with some of the notable film production companies in Hyderabad. This end-to-end and holistic service capability has seen them bag their first national-level FMCG product launch project, which will be launched towards the end of the year.

To bolster this commitment, RMT is also welcoming a seasoned advertising veteran, Vaasu Gavarasana, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vaasu's illustrious 30-year journey spans the spectrum of advertising, from the traditional to the digital age. He has held pivotal roles at industry giants such as Lintas India, McCann, Bates/Ogilvy, TBWA, Y&R Singapore, and Dentsu Bangalore, where he has managed accounts for Unilever, Britannia, Timex, Lycos, Citibank, Visa, Nestle, and many more.

Complementing this addition, RMT has also brought on board Gowri Shenoy, a seasoned creative director from Mumbai. With a solid 15-year career at leading agencies such as DraftFCB and Ogilvy & Mather, she is set to infuse RMT's campaigns with deep creativity and strategic insight.

Furthermore, RMT has also revolutionised Hyderabad's business landscape with the same expertise and prowess seen in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. RMT has adopted a data-driven, insight-led approach, ensuring that its marketing strategies resonate deeply with the intended audience, fostering genuine and lasting connections for sustainable growth.

About RMT

RMT, founded in 2015 by Srikant Rajasekharuni, is an 8-year-old Hyderabad-based digital consultancy. RMT specialises in a wide range of services, including Commercial Ads, Market Research, Digital Marketing, Innovative Marketing Technology, Brand Identity Creation, Online Marketing, Content Creation, and E-commerce Solutions. With extensive experience working with B2C, B2B, and D2C brands, RMT currently partners with prominent companies such as Monin, The Economic Times, Zee5, Aha, My Home Constructions, Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Global Education, Corteva Agriscience, and Tally, among others.

For more information, please visit: https://redmattertech.com/

