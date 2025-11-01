RMZ Ecoworld 30 Awarded Prestigious Sword of Honour from British Safety Council, Reinforcing Commitment to World-Class Health and Safety Practices

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1: RMZ, one of the world's largest privately held real asset and consumer platform companies, announced that its campus, RMZ Ecoworld 30, has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council. This global accolade stands as a powerful endorsement of RMZ's steadfast commitment to creating safe, healthy, and high-performing environments for its occupiers and stakeholders.

The Sword of Honour is among the most respected awards in occupational health and safety worldwide. It is granted exclusively to organisations that have achieved a Five Star rating in the British Safety Council's rigorous Occupational Health and Safety Audit and have demonstrated an exceptional dedication to continuous improvement. This achievement reflects the collective effort, discipline, and safety-first mindset embedded across RMZ's operations. Earlier this year, RMZ Ecoworld 30 earned the Five Star rating in its very first audit attempt. This milestone made the campus eligible for the Sword of Honour, which recognises organisations that go beyond compliance to set new benchmarks in workplace safety and operational excellence.

"The Sword of Honour recognition from the British Safety Council reinforces RMZ's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and well-being of all our occupiers within the campuses," stated Thirumal Govindraj, CEO, RMZ Office and RMZ NXT."This accolade is a powerful testament to our proactive approach to health and safety and reflects our enduring promise to create workplaces that protect, support, and empower people. At RMZ, we believe that a culture of safety and well-being is integral to business performance, and this milestone reinforces our strategic vision to build world-class, people-centric work environments."

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, added, "I would like to congratulate RMZ and its staff on this award, in tribute to their commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy, and contributing to safeguarding the environment. All of the Sword, Globe and Shield - award-winning organisations share a commitment and willingness to achieve the uppermost standards of health, safety, environment, and now, wellbeing. We thank RMZ for contributing to achieving our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work."

Located in Bengaluru, RMZ Ecoworld 30 exemplifies RMZ's forward-looking approach to workplace design, integrating sustainability, advanced technology, and wellness-focused infrastructure. This latest recognition strengthens RMZ's position as a leader in delivering future-ready, people-first commercial real estate. By consistently setting new standards in smart infrastructure and operational excellence, RMZ continues to shape workspaces where global businesses can achieve their full potential.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor