Road Trips Are More Secure Than Ever. Get the Road Trip Cover on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has made it simpler for customers to get financial security for their next trip. In partnership with CPP Group India, Bajaj Markets is host to the Road Trip Cover. This plan offers coverage of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs at a price of Rs. 599.

Listed below are the key benefits of this plan:

* Accident coverage - Rs. 3 Lakhs

* Hotel and travel assistance - Rs. 1 Lakh

* Reimbursement for emergency medical evacuation

* Facilities to block debit and credit cards

Additional benefits of the Road Trip Cover include emergency roadside assistance across 500 locations and coverage for emergency accommodation. This plan offers substantial coverage at a pocket-friendly price. This, along with other value-added services on Bajaj Markets, can help people plan their travels in a stress-free manner.

Users can explore the categories of travel, assistance, health, and lifestyle and sieve through 200+ pocket insurance plans. The platform offers a 3-step purchasing process for all its pocket insurance products with minimal documentation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor