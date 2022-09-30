Roadies fame Niharika Tiwari is Bali Tourism promoter

Raipur, September 30: Model and social media influencer Niharika Tiwari has added yet another feather to her vibrant cap. The gutsy girl from Raipur has been chosen as a Tourism Promoter for Bali in Indonesia and will now be using her talent and audience connect as an influencer to introduce the world to the scenic beauty of Bali.

Famous for its volcanic mountains, iconic beaches and coral reefs, Bali is a favourite holiday destination for all. Niharika uploaded several posts about her amazing experience on a recent trip to Bali and called it her “tropical paradise”.

Niharika’s tryst with the world of glamour began at 18 when she started modelling. She did a couple of modelling assignments in Raipur. In 2018, inspired by the rising popularity of social media platforms, she made her foray into the virtual world, creating content for Instagram and TikTok.

Niharika used to dedicate around two-three hours daily to creating interesting content for her fans and followers. She has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, a number that reflects her popularity among users of the popular social media platform. She was a participant in MTV Roadies season 16 in March 2019.

Niharika takes her role as a youth representative quite seriously and wants to motivate the youth through her work.

“Looking at the present scenario, I want to start a dance studio and an art school in Raipur as I believe it will create more career options for youngsters. I believe early exposure to arts can help them develop positive skills and problem-solving abilities. There are lots of creative and talented youngsters in my city who struggle due to a lack of proper opportunities. I want to build a platform that will inspire and support such youngsters,” she says.

Taking forward her journey, she hopes to be on the upcoming season of India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss.

