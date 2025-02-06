Roadshow hosted by MoDNER aims to attract investment for development of North East India

New Delhi [India], February 6 : The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) hosted the North East Trade and Investment Roadshow in Chennai.

The roadshow held on Wednesday evoked strong interest from potential investors who are eager to explore opportunities in the North Eastern States.

The event was attended by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region & Ministry of Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Mizoram, senior officials from MDoNER, North Eastern Council and North Eastern States.

Minister, MDoNER mentioned that Prime Minister emphasized North East as India's Asthalakshmi, a key economic asset poised for rapid industrialization.

He highlighted the major development initiatives in the infrastructure sector that have taken place in the North Eastern Region under the leadership of Prime Minister during the last 10 years, inter-alia, including expanding air, road and rail connectivity, waterways etc.

Minister MDoNER stated that each of the eight states of the North East embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making this region an invaluable asset in India's growth story.

From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the North Eastern Region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country's leading economic powerhouses.

Its proximity to Southeast Asia also positions the North Eastern Region as a gateway to South East Asian countries, aligning perfectly with India's Act East Policy.

He also highlighted the potential of North Eastern States in various sectors such as Tourism & hospitality, Agri and allied industries, healthcare, entertainment & sports, infrastructure & logistics, IT & ITeS, Textiles, Handloom & Handicrafts, energy etc.

He assured investors that the region's youth, high literacy rates, and abundant natural resources make it an ideal destination for investment. Minister expressed his admiration for Chennai, calling it a "thriving IT powerhouse and a cradle of economic growth for India".

He acknowledged the city's rich heritage, cutting-edge technology, and robust industrial ecosystem, drawing parallels between Chennai's potential and North East India's emerging economic landscape.

Highlighting the North East India's strengths in agriculture, food processing, tourism, and manufacturing, he urged Chennai's entrepreneurs to invest in these sectors.

He also underlined that North East holds 38 per cent of India's bamboo resources which offers great opportunity to furniture industry of Chennai.

Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Mizoram in his address highlighted Mizoram's immense investment opportunities despite being a small state with a population of just 11 lakh.

He stated that with 55 per cent of its land under horticulture, Mizoram produces GI-tagged ginger and chillies, along with mandarin oranges, papaya, and dragon fruit, offering significant potential in agriculture and food processing. The State is rich in bamboo cultivation, which still remains largely untapped.

He also urged investors to explore other sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, food processing etc. for investment in the State of Mizoram.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER in his address highlighted the immense investment potential of the North East, calling it a hub of innovation, cultural heritage, and economic opportunity. With breathtaking landscapes and a thriving tourism sector, the region has become increasingly attractive for investors.

He highlighted that over the last 10 years, connectivity of the region has been transformed whether it is road, rail, air, water, and digital. The region's economic growth has outpaced the national average, making it an ideal destination for businesses.

Further, the agriculture and allied sectors offers unique products with immense economic potential. He stated that UNNATI scheme launched by Government of India provides attractive incentives for investment in the North Eastern Region.

He also mentioned that with trilateral highways and the Kaladan project, the North East is set to become a key hub for medical tourism, catering to over 60 million people from neighbouring countries.

The single-window system across the North Eastern States ensures ease of doing business. He urged the investors to visit, explore, and partner in North East India's transformation.

Shantanu, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, in his address on advantage North East and Opportunities for Investment and Trade emphasized that North Eastern Region has rich untapped potential.

He informed that during the last 10 years there is a remarkable improvement in connectivity to the North Eastern Region whether it's air, rail, road or waterways.

Over the past decade, the government has successfully completed numerous pending projects, benefiting local communities and millions of people through various schemes/initiatives.

He stated that with ample opportunities across multiple sectors, North East India welcomes investors to explore its vast potential and be part of its growth journey.

The representative of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, gave a detailed presentation on the UNNATI Scheme, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of its benefits and associated incentives.

He underlined that the UNNATI Scheme aims to boost industrialisation and economic growth in North East India. The scheme offers incentives to attract investors and manufacturing companies, supports the 'Act East Policy,' and promotes domestic manufacturing and services to reduce import dependence and enhance exports.

