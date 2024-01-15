Roadside Assistance Redefined: Kotak General Insurance Enhances Emergency Services in Car Insurance Plans

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Kotak General Insurance, a leading contributor of insurance solutions in India is proud to highlight its enhancement of its emergency roadside assistance services in car insurance plans. Kotak General Insurance aims to redefine and upgrade the customer experience, by offering superior and hassle-free emergency assistance for policyholders.

Often leading to delays, frustration and additional expenses roadside emergencies can be stressful and inconvenient for car owners. Kotak General Insurance has revamped its emergency services to provide comprehensive support for policyholders across India recognising the need for prompt and reliable assistance during such situations.

Key features of enhanced roadside assistance:

* 24/7 Helpline: Kotak General Insurance understands that emergencies can occur at any time. Therefore, a dedicated 24/7 helpline is established for policyholders to call for immediate assistance. Trained professionals will be available round the clock to address queries, provide guidance and dispatch assistance as required.

* On-site repairs: Kotak General Insurance now offers on-site repair services to policyholders in the event of a breakdown. Skilled technicians will be sent to the location of the breakdown to assess and fix the issue whenever possible. Allowing them to resume their journey without unnecessary delays this feature saves time and effort for the policyholders.

* Towing assistance: Kotak General Insurance provides towing assistance to transport the car to the nearest cashless network garage, if the vehicle cannot be repaired on-site. This service ensures that policyholder's car reach a reliable repair facility, minimising the risk of further damage and ensuring professional attention to the problem.

* Fuel assistance: Running out of fuel can be a frustrating experience. Kotak General Insurance offers fuel assistance to policyholders to address this issue. If the car runs out of fuel, a representative will be dispatched to deliver a specific amount of fuel, enabling the policyholder to reach the nearest fuel station.

* Battery jumpstart: A dead battery can bring a journey to an abrupt halt. Kotak General Insurance provides battery jumpstart services to policyholders. Trained technicians equipped with the necessary tools will arrive at the location and jumpstart the vehicle.

* Flat tyre assistance: If the policyholder is not equipped with the necessary tools or does not have experience in changing tyres dealing with a flat tyre can be challenging task. Kotak General Insurance offers flat tyre assistance. Trained professionals will arrive at the scene and replace the flat tyre with the spare, ensuring that the policyholder can continue their journey safely.

