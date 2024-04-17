Roastown Global Grill Announces Global Expansion Plans

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17: Roastown Global Grill, the iconic concept restaurant from Kerala is all set to expand its footprint beyond the state, and even the country. Renowned for its eclectic menu that comprises exotic dishes curated from over 23 countries across the globe, the restaurant aims to open outlets in major metros in South India as well as key cities in the GCC by 2030, according to Futur Foods the owners and promoters of Roastown Global Grill.

Founded in 2020, Roastown is the passion project of Mr. Joshy George, Chairman and MD of AG&S Group, the parent company of Futur Foods. The consummate foodie worked along with restaurant experts to conceive the concept and prepare its celebrated menu, which is unparalleled in the country.

The first outlet was opened in Thrissur in 2020 and it quickly became a sensation among foodies in Kerala and other South Indian cities. The success encouraged the team to open the grand 150-seater restaurant at Edappally, Kochi in 2023.

Along with its diverse new menu and breath-taking ambience, the Kochi venue also boasts of three live kitchens, a Mixology Bar,a recently added Flat Wok, and an exclusive experience called Chef's Studio.

The restaurant quickly attracted a loyal patronage of Kochiites and food lovers from across the state. This motivated Futur Foods to chart out the ambitious expansion plans.

Mr. Biju George, one of the promoters of Roastown and Director of AG&S Group says, “The plans are to replicate this truly unique format beyond the state, while keeping the authenticity of the food intact. Beginning with starting outlets in all the major metros in India, weare also planning to have presence in key cities in the Middle East by 2030.

“Our expansion will be through a mix of self-owned outlets as well as carefully chosen partners as franchisees. We are very confident that we will be able to repeat the success of the Kochi outlet across the globe.”

Mr. George Joshy, Executive Director of Futur Foods says,“With its ambience and such a wide variety of dishes to choose from, it is an ideal spot for celebrating special occasions with family, just hanging out with friends, or business lunches.

“What we have been able to do is ensure that each dish tastes just like how it is served in the country of its origin. So, when you dig into it, it's like being transported to that country. Our latest brand campaign, ‘Your Ticket to the World', highlights these unique elements.”

Mr. Mohammed Siddiq, the celebrity chef and Futur Foods Culinary Consultant, had this to add,“Our menu is truly unique and it took us two years to curate it. While we ensure the dishes taste as authentic as possible, we have also allowed our chefs to show their own innovative edge. Sourcing the ingredients was another task. We have used a mix of locally sourced and imported ingredients to arrive at the final taste.

“But there's more to the Roastown experience than just food. We may be the only ones offering so many interactive experiences like the Fournier, Churrascaria, Patisserie, Flat Wok, Mixology Bar, and Chef ‘s Studio.

“So, a visit to Roastown is literally getting a taste of the best the world has to offer.”

The Roastown story is definitely a matter of pride for Kerala, but more than that, it's a sign of Kerala's home-grown businesses thinking big, and establishing their presencebeyond the state's borders. It augurs well and serves as an inspiration for many other businesses that have similar potential.

For franchisee enquiries, please call +91 98462 33041 or email bijugeorge@georgeinfra.com

