Robb Report India and BMW Excellence Club unite for 'The Royal Soiree'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Robb Report India, the definitive voice of global luxury and connoisseurship, joined hands with BMW Excellence Club for an exclusive #RRExperience evening titled 'The Royal Soiree', held recently at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. As part of this landmark occasion, the BMW Excellence Club was the Luxury Mobility Partner for the evening, adding a dimension of sophistication and craftsmanship that perfectly complemented the essence of Robb Report India.

This collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to celebrating the finer things in life craftsmanship, connoisseurship, and a dedication to experiences that transcend material luxury. The soiree witnessed the presence of Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India, who joined guests in celebrating the shared ethos of excellence, exclusivity, and elevated living that defines both brands.

The BMW Excellence Club is BMW's invitation-only membership program created exclusively for owners of the BMW 7 Series and above. Extending the promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure beyond the drive, the program curates rare and meaningful experiences across travel, design, gastronomy, culture, and sport. Members enjoy privileged access to global icons of excellence such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Ryder Cup, and Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, alongside bespoke experiences crafted within India.

BMW Excellence Club and Robb Report India's partnership comes at a defining moment for India's luxury landscape one where discerning audience increasingly seek personalized, rare, and globally benchmarked experiences. Both the brands represent this new era of luxury, where true value lies not just in ownership but in extraordinary experiences and emotional connection. BMW Excellence Club and Robb Report India together set a new benchmark for what it means to live life at the pinnacle of sophistication.

The Royal Soiree marked the official launch of Robb Report India and brought together the country's most distinguished tastemakers, collectors, and leaders of luxury. Distinguished attendees included HH Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Maharani Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanya and Varun Jain, including Robb Report Circle Members like Akanksha and Tarang Arora of Amrapali, Sangita Sinh Kathiwada, Raghavendra Rathore, Yeshwant Holkar, among others.

From personalised guest services, a private candlelight performance by Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, to a tete-a-tete on Women and Entrepreneurship between RPSG Lifestyle Media Chairperson, Avarna Jain, and Samantha Ruth Prabhuthe day wrapped up against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Pichola with The Royal Soiree gala dinner celebrating the flavours of India, especially curated by The Leela Palace Udaipur for the evening.

Robb Report India, a part of RPSG Lifestyle Media, is the definitive guide to the finest experiences, products, and services, offering readers a curated selection of craftsmanship, quality, and exclusivity across print, digital and offline. For more details, please visit www.robbreportindia.com

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models.

