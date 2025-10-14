ROBOSURGE: India’s Bold Leap in Robotic Surgery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 14: India just took another scalpel-sharp leap into the future. ROBOSURGE, the live robotic surgery workshop hosted at Kiran Hospital, Surat, proved one thing: the age of manual hesitation in surgery is officially over.

Where Precision Meets Progress

The ROBOSURGE Live Robotic Surgery Workshop, jointly organized by the South Gujarat Surgeons Society, ICON Hospital, and Kiran Hospital, wrapped up on October 12, 2025, with what doctors like to call a “clean closure” — flawless execution, zero complications.

Co-hosted by the Surat Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (SOGS), the event wasn't your typical medical meet-and-greet. It was a hands-on revolution in how the next generation of surgeons will operate — literally.

Inauguration with Visionaries

The event kicked off under the patronage of Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP Shri Govindbhai Dholakia and Kiran Hospital Chairman Shri Mathurbhai Savani, who praised the organizers for not just talking about innovation — but demonstrating it live.

Their message was clear: the medical community can't afford to play catch-up. Technology isn't the future of healthcare anymore — it's the present.

The Robots Took the Scalpel — and Delivered

At the heart of the event was the live showcase of robotic surgical procedures — a spectacle of precision where human expertise met robotic accuracy.

Leading robotic surgeons including Dr. Arun Prasad, Dr. Magan Mehrotra, Dr. Leena Malhotra, Dr. Prasad Bhukebag, Dr. Kedar, and Surat's own Dr. Anurag Nema, Dr. Dharmesh Dhanani, and Dr. Rozy Ahya performed intricate surgeries live, streaming directly from the operation theatre.

Delegates watched, in real-time, as procedures like Robotic Hysterectomy, Robotic Cholecystectomy, and Robotic TAPP Hernia Repair unfolded seamlessly — no tremors, no uncertainty, just surgical precision amplified by technology.

Beyond the Operation Table: Training the Hands that Heal

What truly set ROBOSURGE apart wasn't just the surgeries — it was the democratization of that expertise.

Over 200 registered delegates got rare hands-on experience through trainee robotic consoles set up at the venue. For many, it was the first tangible taste of what it feels like to operate with a machine that's smarter, steadier, and infinitely more precise.

These hands-on sessions weren't symbolic. They were the bridge between theory and transformation — a crucial step in preparing India's medical professionals for the robotic era.

National Faculty, Local Impact

The workshop's knowledge sessions went beyond the scalpel. National-level faculty discussed everything from how to start a robotic surgery unit — including training models, team building, hospital setup, and financial feasibility — to the hard realities of insurance coverage for robotic cases.

It was unfiltered, practical dialogue — no sugarcoating, no jargon.

For many attendees from South Gujarat, it was their first exposure to the economics and operational frameworks behind integrating robotic systems into hospital infrastructure.

Surat Surgeons Take Center Stage

If anyone still thinks world-class medicine is confined to metros, ROBOSURGE just proved them wrong.

Surat — often better known for its diamonds and textiles — is now carving a niche in medical technology leadership. The turnout from regional surgeons and gynaecologists underscored the hunger for innovation and the pride in local institutions pushing boundaries.

As one delegate quipped during a break: “We're no longer just observing global tech; we're operating it.”

Organizers Speak: The Future Is Hands-On

For Organizing Chairman Dr. M. M. Qureshi, the event wasn't about prestige — it was about purpose. “This workshop is a landmark for the future of surgery in South Gujarat,” he said. “We've equipped our medical colleagues with the tools and confidence to raise the standard of patient care.”

Organizing Secretaries Dr. Dharmesh Dhanani and Dr. Anurag Nema echoed the sentiment, crediting the faculty, co-organizers, and delegates for creating what felt like a turning point in Gujarat's medical education ecosystem.

Why This Matters

Robotic surgery is not a luxury upgrade. It's a paradigm shift. The precision reduces surgical errors, speeds up recovery, and minimizes patient trauma. But beyond the hardware lies the human challenge — training, accessibility, and cost management.

ROBOSURGE addressed all three in one packed day — education, exposure, and execution.

For South Gujarat's medical community, it signaled a shift from watching robotic innovation from afar to shaping it locally. And that's the kind of tech adoption that changes lives — quietly, efficiently, and sustainably.

The Takeaway: Scalpel Meets Software

Medicine has always been about steady hands. Now it's also about smart systems.

ROBOSURGE wasn't just an event; it was a statement — that India's healthcare innovation isn't limited to big cities or imported tech. It's being built, practiced, and perfected right here.

And if this workshop is any indication, the next surgical revolution will have an Indian accent.

