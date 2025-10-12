"Robots will soon be everywhere": Founder & CEO of Stemx India on new tech showcased at launch of T-Chip Semiconductor Museum

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 : Robots that can serve food in hotels, teach in classrooms, and even assist the Indian Army were showcased at the inauguration of India's first Semiconductor Innovation Museum in Hyderabad, marking a new step in the country's technological growth.

Speaking toat the sidelines of the event on Sunday, Narasimha Naidu, Founder and CEO of Stemx India, said the robot technology presented during the launch of the T-Chip Semiconductor Innovation Museum (TCH SIM) reflects India's growing strength in automation and semiconductor innovation. "You can see a couple of robots here with me. This robot, which is here, is used in hotels, and it's used in schools and colleges. It can be in reception, and it can also be a co-teacher in schools and colleges," he said.

He added that similar robots can also operate in airports and other public spaces, marking the beginning of a new era in India's technological development.

According to Naidu, India has already started its journey toward large-scale adoption of robotics and automation. "As of now, the revolution in India has started for this kind of robots and in future, you can see robots everywhere. Not only as a human being, you'll be seeing driverless cars, driverless trucks and everything autonomous," he said.

Naidu also demonstrated another robot, familiar to many from televised sporting event, Indian Premier League (IPL). "You would have seen this in IPL, right? Very famous across India. And it's not only for entertainment," he said. The robot, he explained, has several educational and industrial uses. "It has a lot of applications in engineering colleges and high schools. Students write Python programming to learn automation and robotics with these kinds of robots," he told ANI.

He further said that similar robotic models are being used by the Indian Army, adding, "The Indian Army has hired 80 dog robots like this for the border security force to save the lives of Indian soldiers. We can attach a lot of devices like LIDAR sensors, camera modules, or even guns to these robots for security operations."

Naidu said the same type of robots are also being used by Amazon and Flipkart in their warehouses for picking and placing objects, improving efficiency and safety in logistics operations. "These kinds of robots are seen in the Indian market now and will bring a revolution going forward," he said.

He described the T-Chip initiative as a milestone for India's semiconductor and robotics ecosystem. "Once again, a great initiative by T-Chip, which is happening in Hyderabad, Telangana Chip, which is a hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the future," Naidu said.

T-Chip launched the country's first-ever Semiconductor Innovation Museum, aimed at showcasing path-breaking technology and research in the chip-making sector.

