Robust logistics infra, SMBs growth key towards Viksit Bharat goal: Amazon’s Abhinav Singh

New Delhi, Dec 10 In order for India to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, building a world-class logistics infrastructure, digitising small and medium businesses (SMBs), and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs are going to be the key and that is where we want to play a part, Amazon India VP of Operations, Abhinav Singh, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of a company event in the national capital, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047 will require effort from each and every one of us, whether it's large organisations, the private population and the government, but "one of the most important roles will be played by SMBs".

"The entrepreneurs who are building businesses of tomorrow, they will generate unparalleled employment. They will solve problems that consumers are facing today and will change the paradigm in which our society operates," he said.

"I'm convinced that ‘Viksit Bharat’ is possible only if we have a very thriving small and medium business ecosystem, which is working to solve the problems of today and tomorrow and generating employment for millions and millions of people," the Amazon executive emphasised.

Amazon has earmarked $120 million from its ‘Smbhav Venture Fund’ to invest in startups that digitise consumer goods manufacturing in India and cater to domestic and global demand, creating thousands of jobs.

The company has already generated a cumulative of 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in the country.

Singh said that over the last 12 years, the company built not just the infrastructure but also an organisation in the logistics sector which is customer-obsessed and ensures fastest and reliable deliveries across the country.

"India is going to be the world’s third-largest economy soon. We have world-class infrastructure. We have some of the most brilliant people who are inventing at scale for consumers across the country," Singh told IANS.

India is building the right infrastructure for multimodal logistics and as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, we are building multimodal hubs across the country, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor