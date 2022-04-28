Roche Diabetes Care and Fitterfly partner to improve outcomes

Roche Diabetes Care India (RDC) and Fitterfly Healthtech, India's leading Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company have partnered to co-create a 90-day diabetes management programme for people with type 2 diabetes.

This programme is aimed at enhancing therapy adherence and improving outcomes, and bringing true relief to people with diabetes.

The program is designed to give instant insights on blood sugar, in-depth assessments and personalised plans for nutrition, fitness and wellness to provide best-in-class outcomes. This is best suited for individuals with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, new and fast-changing prescriptions on insulin or those who have spotted new symptoms indicating long-term complications of diabetes.

Speaking of the collaboration, Dr. Arbinder Singal, Co-founder & CEO of Fitterfly added, "We are very excited to embark on this journey with Roche Diabetes Care India, who share our outcome-focused approach towards the treatment of diabetes. The programme is designed to study the effects of various food groups on blood sugars with our unique meal-mapping technology. We help supplement medical treatment with nutrition, fitness and stress management solutions that have been proven to reduce blood sugar. The members of the programme will be able to benefit from the accuracy and personalised approach of the programme bridging the important gap of lifestyle management and long-term behaviour change that is crucial to medical management prescribed by doctors."

Speaking about the programme, Omar Sherief Mohammad, Cluster Head, India Middle East and Africa, Roche Diabetes Care said, "Creating a robust and supportive eco-system plays a vital role in enabling effective diabetes management. This includes forming a combination of monitoring, therapy, diet and lifestyle guidance. Technology acts as an enabler here by bringing in advanced analytics and by enhancing the reach of this ecosystem such that more people are within the circle of care. We are proud to partner with Fitterfly, who not only has the right technology but also shares our purpose of improving access to diabetes care. Through this programme we believe we can generate real-world evidence to showcase the importance of comprehensive care in enhancing therapy adherence and improving outcomes."

Fitterfly was selected as part of Roche's Startup Creasphere APAC programme from among >40 startups in digital health for its clinical validation, personalised, and 360° approach to type 2 diabetes management.

For further information and to enroll in the programme visit or call on +91 8047091686

*SMBG: Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose

**bgms: Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

***bg: Blood Glucose

Fitterfly is a smart, personal digital therapeutic solution that is an anytime, anywhere companion for patients to truly achieve their health goals. The company offers clinically validated, digital-led therapy that connects patients, health coaches, and healthcare providers in meaningful ways to enable sustainable behavior change that is at the core of good health.

Fitterfly achieves transformational outcomes for patients with personalized, data and coaching-led behavior change via Vogital (voice and digital) touchpoints with a user-centric app. The programmes are based on glocally accepted, evidence-based protocols, and cutting-edge research.

Fitterfly's current product suite includes scientific and hyper-personalized DTx programmes for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity. They are the preferred digital therapeutic partner for many doctors, hospitals, organizations like pharma companies, corporates, and medical device companies.

Fitterfly was cofounded by Dr. Arbinder Singal- CEO and Shailesh Gupta- COO

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualise relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr one of the most popular diabetes management apps is part of Roche Diabetes Care. For more information, please visit , and .

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society.

The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit .

