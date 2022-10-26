Rocketize is the Presale Token to buy addressing security issues faced in Polkadot, Axie Infinity, and The Crypto Space

The growth of technology has been remarkable. There are new systems with a much simpler way of doing things.

This advancement in technology also sipped into blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrencies have versatile systems fulfilling what no one could have thought could be done in the crypto space.

However, this is a two edge sword. As technology advances, cyber attacks have become rampant as well. The internet is no longer a haven as hackers are up to their dubious tactics to rob users of their assets and information. In addition, the cryptocurrency market has also faced cyber attacks.

Polkadot (DOT) is a great crypto platform that allows for the interconnection of various cryptocurrencies and blockchains. It had brought the reality of bridging external networks, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, together. Unfortunately, with this interconnection of chains, it is prone to cyber-attacks.

Polkadot (DOT) has been recorded to have faced cyber attacks twice. Hackers were able to plug into their systems to successfully drain millions of dollars before being noticed. This is because Polkadot's security is loose - it depends on the number of parachains connected to the relay chain. The higher the number of validators, the higher the security.

Axie Infinity (AXS) has also faced cyber issues. It is a gaming platform known to house several users playing various games and earning a lot from them. Players can earn NFTs and buy and sell them. It is regarded as one of the top NFT gaming platforms. Perhaps, this was what led to its mishap.

A fake LinkedIn profile phishing scheme reportedly hacked this high-profile jolly platform. This is just a part of the attacks Axie Infinity (AXS) has faced. It is recorded to have lost over USD 600 million due to its security breach. Their vulnerability may be due to the structure of the game itself. This is just speculation.

The search for a secure network has been on the rise. Crypto projects were proven to be the best way to make a fortune, trade seamlessly, and acquire and store these assets. Keeping these assets has become a significant concern.

How Rocketize Battles Security Issues Experienced in Polkadot and Axie Infinity

is a community-driven meme coin. Its community comprises people that aim to make its platform a tremendous success. As such, all actions aim to ensure that users benefit in terms of asset acquisition, activities, charities, and even security.

In its white paper, Rocketize (JATO) mentioned cyber crimes and cyber attacks and assured its users that they would never partake in such and, more so, never be exploited. In addition, Rocketize (JATO) has incorporated security systems to tighten the safety lock of users' information and assets.

These security systems include PCI scannings, internal data access restrictions, secure sockets, layered encryption technology, and a few others. However, protection over the internet may not be 100% on all systems, but these measures are put in place to reduce its likelihood.

Rocketize (JATO) also promises that if there are any technological lapses due to security, its community will take charge to create an alternative to get the work done. Rocketize can lock in its liquidity. This will limit its access.

