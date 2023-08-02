Rockwell unveils its “Refrigeration Experience Center” in Hyderabad; first of its kind in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 : Rockwell Industries, a leading refrigeration innovator, and cold chain appliance manufacturer on Wednesday announced the opening of its state-of-the-art “Rockwell Experience Center” in Hyderabad.

The first of its kind in India, spread over 4000 sq ft immersive center, aims to transform the way consumers and businesses understand the importance and benefits of cold chain and refrigeration technologies.

On the eve of the “Rockwell Experience Center,” the company unveiled its new line of cold chain products, which includes Domestic & Professional Ice Cube Machines, Confectionary Showcase Coolers, Audio Video Merchandising Visi Coolers including a new line of Electronically Commutated appliances.

The Experience Center was formally opened by Soma Bharat Kumar, Chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation in the presence of Sunil Reddy, Director, Dodla Dairy, Sudhir Shah, Managing Director, of Scoops Ice Cream, Sama Murthy Jangam, COO of Heritage Foods and B2B and B2C consumers.

Soma Bharat Kumar, Chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation said that the commercial refrigeration industry in India lacked a proper experience center.

"There were showrooms, but no place where a person could walk in, engage with different products in different settings, and make a well-informed decision regarding their choices. “Rockwell Experience Center”, fills that void and provides a customer-benefiting experience,” he added.

The Experience Zone also features the first-in-country EC motors (electronically commutated) low-noise, maintenance free refrigeration systems, which are known for their energy efficiency, further showcasing Rockwell International’s commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge technologies.

Ashok Gupta, Managing Director of Rockwell Industries said, “The Rockwell Experience Center brings together the best industry technologies and products not only from India but also from other countries, showcasing a diverse array of innovations. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore five realistic sets, including a bakery, a Professional Kitchen, a Bar, an Ice Cream Parlor, and a Supermarket, where they can interact with cutting-edge refrigeration solutions.”

He added that the company to set up 2 lakh units per annum commercial refrigeration plant in Sitapur Road, Lucknow UP in JV with Ladhani Group of Industries, UP. Spread across 12 acres the plant will be operational by next year.

Industries and sectors that stand to benefit the most from the technologies highlighted in the Experience Zone include Hospitality (hotels, restaurants, catering, and QSR), Ice cream and Dairy, Beverage, and medical sectors.

"We believe that education is the key to making informed decisions," said Prateek Gupta, Director, Rockwell Industries.

He expressed, “Rockwell Experience Zone enables consumers and businesses to touch, feel, understand, and use cases of a wide range of products, all under one roof. By providing relevant and accurate information, we empower our customers to make informed buying decisions."

Through this initiative, Rockwell hopes to make a significant impact within the cold chain and refrigeration industry.

As for the future, the company plans to replicate the Experience Zone concept in all Tier 1 cities, further expanding its reach and providing top-notch experiences to customers nationwide.

According to a market research report, the Indian cold chain market size reached Rs 1,814.9 billion in 2022.

Looking forward, further the market is expected to reach Rs 3,798.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 per cent during 2023-2028. The major contributors in this consumption story include - Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Fish, Dairy Products and Healthcare Products from the organised and unorganised sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor