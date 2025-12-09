Rodic Goes Global: Launches Rodic AI, US-Based Subsidiary for AI-Powered Transformation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 9: Rodic Consultants, a leading engineering and digital infrastructure consulting company, announced the official launch of Rodic AI, its pioneering technology subsidiary dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, advanced data analytics, and digital transformation.

Headquartered at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in Boston, a global nexus widely recognized as the most innovative square mile in Cambridge and affiliated with MIT and Harvard, Rodic AI is strategically positioned to accelerate AI-driven innovation with a vision to create sustainable solutions that uplift lives globally.

Mr. Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants said, "Opening Rodic AI at the Cambridge Innovation Center, MIT, is a proud and defining step for the Rodic Group. It places us at the heart of global innovation, where we can work with the best minds in AI and bring that knowledge to design smarter, future-ready solutions for the world."

Rodic AI's work spans the full spectrum of artificial intelligence applications from Generative AI for predictive modelling to the transformative potential of quantum-inspired AI. The subsidiary's strategic priorities include:

* Global Expansion with Boston serving as the launchpad to forge partnerships across geographies and sectors while leveraging Rodic Group's proven delivery capabilities

* Innovation & Scale tapping directly into Boston's world-class innovation ecosystem to rapidly translate breakthrough AI research into market-ready solutions

* Data-driven Transformation converting data into competitive advantage through sophisticated AI frameworks that embed intelligence into workflows and strategic decision-making.

To commemorate the launch, Rodic organised an exclusive event at its New Delhi office on 5th December, featuring fireside conversations with senior leadership and a prominent AI industry expert. The event included a presentation of Rodic AI's vision and strategic roadmap by Mr. Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants, followed by a fireside chat with Rodic's leadership exploring how AI will integrate with the company's existing service portfolio and drive future growth.

The day concluded with a thought leadership session with an external AI expert Abhishek Bhat, an Entrepreneur, Technologist, and Public Policy Advisor. The session provided valuable insights into the rapidly evolving AI landscape, with discussions on why AI has become critical for business competitiveness and how all sectors must view it as an essential strategic tool.

Rodic AI is the pioneering technology subsidiary of Rodic Group, dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence, advanced data analytics, and digital transformation. Headquartered at the Cambridge Innovation Centre in Boston, Rodic AI combines Boston-built innovation with India- focused execution to deliver AI solutions that create sustainable impact. The company's vision is to create a sustainable future where technology uplifts every life.

