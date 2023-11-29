Roha Realty is Soon to Become the Most Renowned Developer in the MMR with Its Joint Venture in Chembur with the Sabari Group

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Roha Realty and Sabari Group announced a strategic joint venture in Chembur, solidifying Roha Realty's position as a key player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The collaboration aims to redefine premium living in Chembur, focusing on sustainable residences equipped with modern amenities.

The joint project encompasses a modern real estate venture covering 6 lakh sq. ft. with an estimated revenue of Rs. 1000 crore. Slated for launch in the first quarter of FY 24-25, it underscores Roha Realty's commitment to quality and strategic development in Chembur.

Roha Realty recently entered a redevelopment agreement with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for two societies in Subhash Nagar, Chembur. This move aligns with Roha Realty's dedication to enhancing the living experience for residents and the community. The strategic collaboration with Sabari Group, coupled with the Subhash Nagar redevelopment, anticipates generating revenue of approximately Rs. 1,500 crore. Additionally, Roha Realty has a forthcoming Rs. 500 crore project in the pipeline in the same vicinity.

With a vision to be a leading real estate developer in India, Roha Realty prioritizes delivering properties of enduring value. The company fosters a positive, results-driven work environment and is driven by customer-centric principles.

Mr. Harshvardhan Tibrewala, Director of Roha Realty, expressed, "The significance of the collaboration with Sabari Group marks the start of a fruitful long-term relationship. We are pleased to collaborate with Sabari Group, which has a reputation for providing premium housing solutions. We plan to combine their expertise with our knowledge and resources to achieve excellent customer results. We have a shared goal of becoming a preferred developer for those seeking luxurious, exclusive, and sustainable living spaces in Chembur."

Mr. Surinder Sharma, Founder and Senior Partner of Sabari Group, highlighted, "The collaboration's potential for success, leveraging Sabari Group's three-decade legacy and Roha Realty's expertise. He underscored the commitment to on-time delivery, customer service, and sustainable project development. Roha Realty's proactive approach, commitment to transparency, and focus on ethical, social, and environmental principles position it as a reliable developer."

