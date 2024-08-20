Rohan Computer & Laptop Services and IYDF Join Forces to Bring Warmth and Care to Chinchwad Orphanage Children

PNN

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India] August 20: In a day filled with love and care, Rohan Computer & Laptop Services, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), hosted a heartwarming outreach event at Punarutthan Samarsata Gurukulam Orphanage in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Led by Rohan Babasaheb Tupe, the event brought joy and warmth to the children, making the day truly special.

The atmosphere at the event was one of happiness and community spirit. Volunteers distributed school supplies, including backpacks, drawing books, colored pens, pencils, and sharpeners, to 30 children. Additionally, they provided delicious snacks like chips and samosas, along with Dove soaps for hygiene. The orphanage also received a generous donation of 15 liters of Gemini sunflower oil to support its daily needs.

The volunteer team, comprising Swati Pramod Gholap, Pramod Ramesh Gholap, Babasaheb Tupe, Suwarna Babasaheb Tupe, Prathamesh Ankush Samindar, Snhenal Ankush Samindar, Ganesh Ramesh Gholap, Indubai Pralhad Ghadge, and Trisha Pramod Gholap, actively engaged with the children, organizing parades and various activities that made the afternoon unforgettable.

Girish Prabhunr, the head of Punarutthan Samarsata Gurukulam, expressed deep gratitude for the success of the event. He highlighted how the support from IYDF and Rohan Computer & Laptop Services not only brought joy to the children but also inspired them to face life's challenges with a positive outlook.

Reflecting on the event, Rohan Babasaheb Tupe shared, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have had this precious opportunity to bring happiness to these children. I am also eager to organize more such events in the future."

This outreach event not only provided immediate material assistance to the children but also infused their hearts with warmth and hope. The success of this event further solidified the commitment of IYDF and Rohan Computer & Laptop Services to bring positive change to the lives of disadvantaged children. With such compassionate efforts, many more children will continue to experience hope and happiness in the days ahead.

