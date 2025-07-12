Rohan Corporation to Launch 15 Mega Projects in 2025, Onboards Shah Rukh Khan as Karnataka Brand Ambassador

VMPL

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12: In a landmark announcement that is set to reshape the urban identity of Mangaluru and beyond, Rohan Corporation, one of Karnataka's most respected real estate developers, has revealed plans to launch 15 ambitious projects in 2025. As part of this historic growth story, the company has also announced that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will serve as its official brand ambassador for the Karnataka region, reinforcing its vision with national star power.

With over 32 years of trusted real estate development and more than 10 million sq. ft. delivered, Rohan Corporation has already played a pivotal role in shaping Mangaluru's modern infrastructure. The 15 upcoming projects reflect a new chapter of ambition, scale, and community-first design thinking.

Among the headline developments:

Rohan City: Mangaluru's largest integrated townshipcombining premium residences, commercial hubs, retail promenades, and recreational zones.

Rohan Marina One: Mangalore's premier Beach-facing addressideally located near NITK Beach and just minutes from Surathkal Lighthouse. Experience luxurious coastal living at one of the city's most sought-after locations.

"Three decades of building has brought us wisdom, trust, and a deep understanding of what communities truly need," said Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director of Rohan

Corporation. "Now, we're stepping into a future that's faster, smarter, and more connected. And we're proud to have Shah Rukh Khan join us in this journey as the face of our mission in Karnataka."

Shah Rukh Khan's association brings not only national recognition but also resonates with Rohan's valueslegacy, trust, and mass appeal. The collaboration is expected to further amplify brand visibility and confidence among homebuyers and investors alike.

The upcoming projects will focus on smart infrastructure, tech-integrated living, and sustainable urban development, aligning with the growing aspirations of Karnataka's rising middle class and business community.

With this strategic expansion, Rohan Corporation is not just launching projectsit is building the blueprint for modern Karnataka. The company's commitment to innovation, community, and long-term value is set to redefine what real estate can mean for cities like Mangaluru.

