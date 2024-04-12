Rohan Jardosh brings leading travel company Best Tours to Ahmedabad market

Among its services are domestic and international tour packages, air ticket booking, hotel booking, car booking, tourist visa, passport extensions, overseas travel insurance and charter flight services

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 12: Best Tours and Forex Pvt Ltd, a reputed Rajkot-based company offering travel and related services, has announced the launch of its new branch in Ahmedabad. The company offers top-class services including domestic and international tour packages, air tickets, visa and passport consultation, cruise booking and hotel booking among others.



Recognised as one of the top service providers in the area of tourism in 1996, Best Tours and Forex Pvt. Ltd. has assisted more than two lakh families with travel-related requirements.



Expressing happiness at the launch of the new office, Rohan Jardosh, Partner, Best Tours and Forex, said, “We are excited to enter the highly competitive and huge market in Ahmedabad. Travel is an inseparable part of the lives of people of Gujarat and Ahmedabad. They never miss the chance to enjoy a vacation by regularly making a short or long holiday plan. I am confident that with our unique and innovative offers, 360-degree services and vast network of tour operators in India and abroad, we will be able to provide satisfactory services and meet the expectations of our customers.”

The idea of introducing services such as personalised experience and round-the-clock customer care to clients in Ahmedabad was the biggest factor in bringing Best Tours to Ahmedabad. Deepak Karia, Managing Director of the company, said, “Encouraged by the unprecedented response by customers in Rajkot, now we have entered the bigger market of Ahmedabad. For last 28 years, we have successfully catered to a large number of people's requirements related to travel, forex, visa and passport. Our long-term relations with our customers bear testimony to that. We are committed to providing world-class services to customers in Ahmedabad as well.”

Best Tours director Vatsalbhai Karia added, “Besides our core expertise in domestic and international group tours, we specialise in providing customised packages as per customers' requirements. We also provide relevant information and booking at reasonable rates for thrilling cruise vacations across the world.



The office of the Ahmedabad branch is located at 7–Aryan Workspace, Umashankar Joshi Road, above Waghbakri Tea Lounge, Navrangpura. Best Tours is known as a trusted name in the tourism industry for its ethics, transparency, customer-first approach and virtual presence as well as efficient delivery of services, responsibility and commitment. It aims to be one of the most preferred global tourism companies by 2030. Its major services include domestic and international tour packages, air ticket booking, hotel booking, car booking, tourist visa, passport extensions, overseas travel insurance and charter flight services. Besides, the company is recognised by top-notch national organisations like IATA, TAAI, TAFI and OTOAI.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor