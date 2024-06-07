Rohan Khanna from Barclays declared as the winner of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: The 20th edition of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, a prestigious knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, concluded with an exhilarating Grand Finale, held at Vivanta by Taj President, Mumbai. Mr Rohan Khanna from Barclays secured the national champion title, winning a grand prize of Rs2,50,000/-*, a Taj Gift Card worth Rs1,00,000/-*, and the coveted Tata Crucible trophy. This victory marks Mr Khanna's second win as the national champion, with his first triumph dating back to 2011.

Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz returned to the on-stage format this year on its two-decade anniversary. The 2024 edition of the much-celebrated quiz attracted an unprecedented number of 21,000+ registrants from across India. Twelve cluster champions battled through two semi-finals, with the top three from each semi-final advancing to the national finals.

The event was attended by Special Guests, Mr Venkatachalam H, MD & CEO of Tata AIA, and Mr Sushant Dash, MD & CEO of Tata Starbucks India. Mr Venkatachalam expressed his deep admiration for the contestants, saying, "Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2024 grand finale was not just a contest of knowledge but a showcase of the remarkable capabilities and strategic thinking that define success in the modern corporate world. I am inspired by the intellectual rigour and enthusiasm demonstrated by all participants. Such events underscore the vital role of continuous learning and intellectual agility in today's fast-paced environment."

Mr Dash commented, "The finale was a dazzling display of acumen and sharpness. To witness such an engaging spectacle of minds at play was truly an enlightening experience. I applaud all the finalists for their exceptional performance and extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organisers who have cultivated this platform into a twenty-year tradition of excellence in intellectual competition."

Ms. Jemimah Rodrigues, celebrated cricketer, shared her impressions of her first quiz attendance, "Attending my first live quiz event has been an absolutely thrilling experience. The level of preparation and dedication necessary to reach this stage is commendable. It is a lesson in poise and clarity under pressure, qualities essential not only in sports but in any high-stakes environment. I am eager to see what future competitions will bring."

Mr Khanna emerged victorious in a tightly contested finale. Reflecting on his win, he remarked, "After qualifying for the national finals 19 times, finally clinching this title again after 13 years feels surreal. The over two-decade-long journey here has been one of intense competition and immense learning that culminated in this victory. Winning at the Tata Crucible, the pinnacle of quizzing in India, is a dream realized."

The quiz was expertly conducted by noted quizmasters Giri Balasubramaniam, also known as Pickbrain, and Rashmi Furtado, who guided the contestants through the challenging and stimulating rounds.

The brand partners for this year's quiz included Tata Play Binge, Tata Motors Nexon, BigBasket, and Mia by Tanishq, with additional prizes from Tata CliQ.

For more information about the quiz, visit www.tatacrucible.com.

*Subject to tax deduction applicable at source.

About Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz:

Tata Crucible Business Quiz is India's most prestigious business quiz that has been testing the knowledge and acumen of business enthusiasts since 2004. With a rich legacy of quizzing excellence for two decades, Tata Crucible has become a platform for young minds to showcase their business intelligence and strategic thinking. The quiz is held twice annually with two separate editions, one for full-time students and other one for working professionals, across India. With a pan-India presence, Tata Crucible Business Quiz has been nurturing a community of the brightest minds from across the country to compete and learn from each other. It is an opportunity to network with industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of business.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24 trillion) as on July 31, 2023. For more details visit www.tata.com.

